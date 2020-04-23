College Consensus Releases Aggregate Consensus Ranking of the Best Value Online Colleges for 2020

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college rating website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the Best Value Online Colleges and Universities at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-value-online-colleges/ .

Western Carolina University stands tall as the most affordable online college, followed by Dickinson State University, National Louis University, Ferris State University, and the University of Minnesota-Crookston closing out the top five.

As the editors explain, "The College Consensus methodology pulls together rankings from:

Forbes

Money

U.S. News & World Report

The Wall Street Journal

Wallethub

Washington Monthly

"Then we average student reviews from sites like Cappex, Niche, Student Review, and more, to get the full picture of how students see their colleges, which we call the Student Review Rating. Put them together, and we have the College Consensus." Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/ .

However, in the case of the Best Value ranking, editors added two essential factors - the number of online programs offered, and the cost. The largest demographic for online bachelor's and bachelor's completion programs is working adults, most of whom are paying for schooling themselves. That's why College Consensus has done the work of finding the lowest-cost online degree programs with the highest quality.

To help working adults and other nontraditional students make the most economical choice for their schooling, College Consensus has identified the most affordable online institutions with the highest Consensus ratings. To qualify for the ranking, institutions must offer at least 5 fully online bachelor's degree or bachelor's completion programs.

Rounding out the top 25 (in alphabetical order) are:

Appalachian State University

California State University, East Bay

Concordia University St Paul

Florida International University

Geneva College

Madonna University

Oklahoma State University

Rowan University

Southwestern Adventist University

Texas Tech University

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Arkansas

University of Central Florida

University of Colorado Denver

University of Columbia

University of Illinois at Springfield

University of Oklahoma

University of West Florida

Valley City State University

Washington State University

"This is an excellent time for people seeking affordable online colleges and degree programs," Consensus editors note, "but it's important to realize that different colleges often cater to different needs when it comes to online programs." There are many ways for students to find genuinely affordable online programs: "Regional public colleges will often have lower tuition costs for applicants who live in the region," according to the editors. On the other hand, there are affordable online private colleges as well, which "can include a more hands-on approach, a religious or ideological grounding, or unique and unusual degree choices." With affordable tuition rates, the choice will not be financial; students can choose the program that offers the most for their career goals.

The College Consensus ranking of the Best Value Online Colleges and Universities is based on an understanding of the needs of working students. As the editors explain, "These institutions typically offer programs specifically designed to work with people who have jobs, kids, or other adult responsibilities." With online bachelor's and bachelor's completion programs, the goal is simple - improved career prospects and higher standard of living. The College Consensus Best Value Online ranking is for students to want to make that change without the burden of debt.

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.

