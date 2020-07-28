College Essentials From Casio

DOVER, N.J., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall semester will be here before we know it, and with exciting new classes, activities, and a tight schedule you need a reliable timepiece to get you through the day. Whether you are looking for a classic timepiece or one to keep you on track both in class and during your weekend adventures, Casio has an option for every personality.

Sleek Looks for Him

Keeping track of times and schedules is important for college students, and Casio's ECB10PB-1A is the ideal companion as you juggle back and forth between classes or virtual sessions. As part of Casio's EDIFICE collection, the ECB10PB-1A design ethos is speed and intelligence, offering a sleek, functional look. Students have the ability to see class start and end times at a glance via the EBC10PB-1A Schedule Timer feature. This feature links with a phone's calendar to notify users when their next event/task is approaching on the watch display. You can even configure settings to have an alarm sound to keep you alert of upcoming appointments.

The ECB10PB-1A can be paired to a smartphone with just a push of a button by downloading the CASIO WATCH+ app and connecting to a smartphone via Bluetooth® technology. In addition to full-time smartphone link technology and minute-by-minute coordination of daily schedules, other features include water resistance up to 100 meters, a super illuminator for nighttime display, five alarms, as well as a stopwatch and countdown timer with LAP Data transfer. The ECB10PB-1A (MSRP: $180) features a black dial with blue accents and a black resin band.

For more information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com .

For Adventurers

If you're a nature lover and enjoy a spontaneous hike or run between classes or simply wish to keep track of your study sessions then Casio's PRO TREK PRTB50YT-1 is the best choice for you. The PRTB50YT-1 is a versatile timepiece equipped with quad sensor technology that can detect compass bearing, barometric pressure/altitude, temperature, and steps. It features smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth® to communicate with PRO TREK's Connected app where information such as route log, calories burned, image and location indicator, and much more is available and shareable.

The PRTB50YT-1 (MSRP: $180) features a black titanium bezel and band. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit PROTREK.Casio.com .

Classic Looks for Her

For the trendy looks ladies desire, consider combining style, function, and durability with Casio's Vintage A1000MCG-9VT and A1000M-1BVT . These models feature a digital display with a mother of pearl dial, date display, daily alarm, and super LED light for nighttime display. Stand out with style at any class, career fair, presentation, or anything life throws at you with these versatile timepieces.

The A1000MCG-9VT (MSRP: $150) comes in a rose gold case and comfort mesh band, and the A1000M-1BVT (MSRP: $150) comes in a silver case and comfort mesh band. For more information on Casio's Vintage Timepieces and other collections, please visit www.Casio.com

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license

About EDIFICE

Casio's EDIFICE collection reflects a distinct sense of style by providing men with features that are ideal for professional and weekend lifestyles. The collection speaks to upwardly, mobile men whose goals lie anywhere from the boardroom to the ballpark. With a variety of aristocratic, sleek styles, Casio's EDIFICE timepieces possess features including multi-layered dials, world time, daily alarms, and more. Made with strong, comfortable band materials of resin and stainless steel, each style exudes an attractive, sophisticated look. For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE line of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com.

About PRO TREK

PRO TREK is a line of men's watches designed and engineered to make them essential pieces of outdoor gear including Tough Solar Power, Triple Sensor Technology (i.e. altimeter/barometer, digital compass and thermometer), low temperature and water resistance, daily alarms, a stopwatch, and more. Whether individuals enjoy hiking, camping, mountain biking or hunting, Casio's PRO TREK collection offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces for men with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK line of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home.

