College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors is honored to be ranked as one of the top 100 on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work 2020 . The recognition is awarded solely based on the input of employees who provide feedback on their jobs, work environments and companies on Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites. College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors landed in 50th place on the list.

"Thanks to our greatest asset, our employees, we are honored to receive the Employees' Choice Award of Best Places to Work 2020," says Joe Loch, College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors Brand President. "Our sitters, nannies and tutors highly value the work they do. Our employees schedule their own hours and truly make a difference in the lives of the children and families we serve."

On Glassdoor, current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments. When sharing a company review, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management and work/life balance.

"This year marks the shift to a culture-first decade in the workplace, and these employers are prioritizing culture, mission and employees at the heart of everything they do," says Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor President, COO and incoming CEO.

"As the largest employer of sitters and nannies, we have more than 8,000 employees across the United States," says Loch. "Our mission is to build stronger families, and we do this by providing positive role models dedicated to helping families do more, learn more and play more."

About College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors

With nearly 200 territories in 29 states, College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors is the nation's most respected, complete and professional resource helping busy families raise smart, confident, well-adjusted kids. Since 2001, local professional teams across the country have helped hundreds of busy parents carve out time for themselves with a sitter, have help on hand with a part-time or full-time nanny or get their college bound student the tutoring they need to succeed. For more information, visit: collegenanniesandtutors.com

Media Contact: Heather Hurley

952.300.6061

hhurley@collegenannies.com

collegenanniesandtutors.com

SOURCE College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors

Related Links

https://www.collegenanniesandtutors.com

