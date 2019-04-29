College of DuPage Selects YuJa to Provide Enterprise Video Content Management Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YuJa Inc. formally announces a partnership with the College of DuPage to provide campus-wide enterprise video solutions. During their March meeting, the Board of Trustees of the College of DuPage affirmed their intent to award a 5-year agreement to YuJa Inc. based on the issued Request for Proposal (RFP).

The College of DuPage selected YuJa after an extensive review of every major video management platform on the marketplace. After demonstrations, the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform was selected for site-wide implementation, including integration within their on-premise Learning Management System, Blackboard Learn 9.1.

The school offers more than 3,500 course sections each semester that will feature videos and media selections. "We look forward to serving the College of DuPage by providing scalable solutions for video management, media capture, live streaming and auto-captioning," said Dr. Ajit Singh, President of YuJa Inc.

About College of DuPage

Among the state's public colleges and universities, College of DuPage (COD), with more than 28,000 students, is the second largest provider of undergraduate education in the State of Illinois, after University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. COD currently has 82 total degree programs – nine associate in arts degrees are granted by College of DuPage; and 74 associate in applied science degrees in 42 different career and technical subject areas. In addition to associate degrees, the College offers 178 certificates in 53 different career and technical subject areas.

About YuJa

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes within all sectors including higher-ed, K-12, government and corporate delivering video experiences including lecture capture, live streaming, media management, video conferencing, and immersive social & mobile engagement tools. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in Waterloo and Toronto.

