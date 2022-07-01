College of the Sequoias Hosts "Inside the Visalia Ransacker Investigation" Pt. 2

VPD Sgt. John Vaughan (Ret'd) and 12/26/75 Tony Reid (Genius Book Publishing Author) Present the Evidence

Visalia Heritage presents part two of "Inside the Visalia Ransacker Investigation," a panel discussion featuring former VPD Sgt. John Vaughan (Ret'd) and P.I./Attorney Tony Reid, author of the new book "12/26/75 (Twelve Twenty-Six Seventy-Five)," (Published by Genius Book Publishing, Milwaukee, Wisconsin).

The title "12/26/75" refers to the date of the Exeter homicide of Donna Jo Richmond—December 26, 1975. This groundbreaking, 448-page true crime book (available in paperback and ebook formats) provides an in-depth look inside the investigation: re-examining the original police reports, transcripts, and defense files. Despite maintaining his absolute innocence, Oscar Clifton was convicted and given the death sentence. In 2015, Mr. Reid began a new effort to examine the facts. Turning first to the original investigators, and then to the public for assistance, he created a podcast with the same title. The book adaptation reveals recent information, other possible crimes, and highlights the errors discovered in the recent integrity review.

The book also specifies the exact reasons why Clifton was wrongfully convicted and what evidence remains for DeAngelo as a suspect in the Richmond murder. The shocking details of exculpatory evidence and official misconduct make this perhaps the most consequential wrongful conviction of recent times.

The event panel will review how the investigation developed, what evidence pointed them to Exeter, CA and a list of new suspects. Remarkably, one full year before Joe DeAngelo, Jr. was identified, the podcast correctly announced that the Ransacker was "a resident of Exeter, California in 1975." They debunked how the EAR connection was broken and had already added DeAngelo to their suspect list.

Audience questions will follow the panel discussion, and copies of the book will be available for purchase and autographs after the presentation. The event will be live-streamed and can be viewed afterwards on YouTube.

EVENT DETAILS

COLLEGE OF THE SEQUOIAS

Ponderosa Lecture Hall

915 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia, Ca 93277

July 7, 2022, 6-8pm

