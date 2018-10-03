College Ranking and Review Aggregator Publishes List of Most Beautiful Colleges in the Fall

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique new college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the 30 Most Beautiful College Campuses in the Fall at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/most-beautiful-colleges-autumn/.

At no time of year does a college campus look more like college than fall, when the trees are changing color, the students are wearing their team jackets and sweaters, and the professors breaking out their cardigans. Colleges know it; why else have homecoming, family days, and campus visits in the fall? With autumn upon us, College Consensus is ranking the 30 Most Beautiful College Campuses in the Fall, pointing readers to the campuses that love their trees, and love them even more when they show their true (fall) colors.

College Consensus has identified schools that have earned a national reputation for the beauty of their campus, as well as being located in an area known for impressive autumn foliage, and ranked them by their College Consensus score, which combines published academic rankings and real student reviews. The full top 30 (in alphabetical order) are:

Appalachian State University - Boone, NC

Berea College - Berea, KY

Berry College - Mount Berry, GA

Bryant University - Smithfield, RI

Champlain College - Burlington, VT

Colgate University - Hamilton, NY

College of William and Mary - Williamsburg, VA

College of the Holy Cross - Worcester, MA

Dartmouth College - Dartmouth, MA

Drew University - Madison, NJ

Eastern Mennonite University - Harrisonburg, VA

Indiana University - Bloomington, IN

LIU Post - New York, NY

Lafayette College - Easton, PA

Lehigh University - Bethlehem, PA

Lewis & Clark College - Portland, OR

Michigan State University - East Lansing, MI

Middlebury College - Middlebury, VT

Mount Holyoke College - South Hadley, MA

Ohio Northern University - Ada, OH

SUNY ESF - Syracuse, NY

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota - Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN

Sewanee: The University of the South - Sewanee, TN

St. Lawrence University - Canton, NY

St. Michael's College - Colchester, VT

St. Olaf College - Northfield, MN

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga - Chattanooga, TN

Wake Forest University - Winston-Salem, NC

Wesleyan University - Middletown, CT

Williams College - Williamstown, MA

In the words of Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris, "Fall is the most important time of year on a college campus." It is, after all, "the time that everyone – students old and new, professors and administrators – begin getting into the groove of the academic year." "It's also the time," Sealey-Morris writers, "that most colleges look their best, their most iconic." As Sealey-Morris explains, "There's one thing above all that makes for a beautiful fall campus – beautiful fall foliage: for many people nothing is quite as beautiful as a forest of red, yellow, and orange as the days get shorter and cooler."

The Most Beautiful College Campuses in Fall, Sealey-Morris admits: "Beauty, of course, is in the eye of the beholder, so we don't pretend this is an objective ranking, but every college on the Most Beautiful College Campuses ranking has earned its place." Peak fall foliage dates were calculated using an interactive online map; as Sealey-Morris warns, "predicting when the leaves will change is not an exact science, so don't blame College Consensus if you miss it."

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student reviews. Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/.

