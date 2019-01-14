College Ranking and Review Aggregator Publishes List of the Best Pre-College Summer Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique new college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of Top 30 Pre-College Summer Programs for 2019 at https://collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-pre-college-programs/.

Pre-college summer programs have become a new rite of passage for rising high school seniors and new graduates, giving them the opportunity to experience anywhere from a week to six or even eight weeks on a college campus before enrolling. With these pre-college programs, colleges and universities provide young people with a taste of college life, including residency and courses (sometimes for transferable credit). And students can make a much more informed decision about the next four years of their lives, while enjoying a formative experience. The College Consensus ranking of the Top 30 Pre-College Summer Programs points students and their parents to the best summer programs from the best-ranked colleges and universities, with a focus on what gives students the best all-around benefits.

Institutions in the Best Pre-College Programs are chosen based on the benefits they provide for high school students: College Credit, Mentorship, Residential Experience, and Scholarship Opportunities. Schools have been ranked by their College Consensus score (which combines published academic rankings and real student reviews). The full top 30 (in alphabetical order) are:

Adelphi University - Garden City, NY

Boston University - Boston, MA

Bowling Green State University - Bowling Green, KY

Brandeis University - Waltham, MA

Carnegie Mellon University - Pittsburgh, PA

Catholic University - Washington, DC

Champlain College - Burlington, VT

Drexel University - Philadelphia, PA

Fairleigh Dickinson University - Hackensack/Teaneck, NJ

George Washington University - Washington, DC

Georgia Institute of Technology - Atlanta, GA

Hollins University - Roanoke, VA

Johns Hopkins University- Baltimore, MD

Marist College - Poughkeepsie, NY

New York University - New York, NY

Rhode Island School of Design

Rowan University - Glassboro, NJ

Rutgers University - New Brunswick, NJ

Sarah Lawrence University - Bronxville, NY

Skidmore College - Saratoga Springs, NY

Spelman College - Atlanta, GA

Susquehanna University - Selinsgrove, PA

Tulane University - New Orleans, LA

UCLA - Los Angeles, CA

University of California Berkeley - Berkeley, CA

University of California Davis - Davis, CA

University of California San Diego - San Diego, CA

University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign - Urbana, IL

Wake Forest University - Winston-Salem, NC

Worcester Polytechnic Institute - Worcester, MA

As College Consensus editors note, pre-college summer programs are a great way for high school students to get a "toe in the water: "Instead of being dragged around campus by an over-enthusiastic junior pointing out historic plaques," the editors explain, "you're actually getting first-hand experience taking college classes, living dorm life, and eating in the dining halls." However, these programs provide much more than that; "the best pre-college summer programs are real learning experiences. Some even include course credit that can transfer if you apply and get accepted to the institution." They are also an early opportunity for young people to "establish relationships with mentors, which can be key to a successful college experience." Even better, "with scholarship programs and outreach to first-generation, underserved students, many pre-college programs can be free – and a valuable way to show disadvantaged students that they can go to college, too."

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/.

