College Students Give Real-World Examples Of How to Leverage AI in the Airport Parking Industry and it Paid Off

ParkON, a leader in online airport parking reservations, gave two special students a scholarship toward their college tuition.

MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business, marketing, and hospitality majors were given the chance to write an essay about how to use AI in the airport parking industry. Besides the specific majors, the requirements were having a GPA of 3.0 or above and being registered in at least 9 college credits. ParkON ran a similar scholarship in 2019 and felt it was important to keep this scholarship going. The online reservation site that helps travelers save on airport parking was excited to once again offer scholarships in 2022.

The two winners were Courtney Edwards, who attends Grand Canyon University , and Karen Martinez, of the University of Texas at Dallas . Both received $1,000.00 toward their respective universities' spring semesters in 2023. When asked about participating and winning, Courtney said she was grateful for the opportunity: "I wasn't expecting to win at all, but it was a blast being able to use data analytics in practice to potentially solve a problem."

There were many applicants to sift through, but the two winners had standout essays that gave real-world examples of how AI can improve the airport parking industry. Some ideas provided included the following:

Developing an algorithm that can predict and forecast parking occupancy by considering the weather, day of the week, peak hour timings, traffic, and behavior of parking customers

Helping parking lot managers keep track of parking spaces more effectively to help reduce overbooking and lot congestion

Creating a dynamic pricing model that helps get customers the best price while helping parking managers maximize their parking lots and keep revenue up

Improving the customer experience at airport parking facilities by collecting data to better understand parking preferences and behaviors, and then using the data to improve the design of future parking facilities

About ParkON

Founded in 2015, ParkON partners with the best-rated parking lots to offer travelers an easy way to secure airport parking ahead of their trip. "We are a company that values efficiency, and we focus on finding new ways to serve our customers better." Students who take part and send in essays encourage us to keep looking into new technologies and making improvements to our services for the future. We also pass on this information to the companies we work with.

ParkON's website lists hundreds of parking lots that serve the biggest airport areas in the United States. All of the parking lots are within minutes of the airport and offer free shuttle service to and from the terminals. Customers can shop around right on their site for all the best deals.

