College Students: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The free month applies to new customers with college IDs and is a limited-time offer subject to availability. Click on uhaul.com/storage to find the store nearest you. Contact the store by phone or visit in person to take advantage of the offer.

"We don't know how every student is affected. But we know they are affected," said Taylor. "More and more universities are giving instructions to leave campus and go home. Students and their parents are in need of moving and storage solutions. We have the expertise and network to help, and that's exactly what we're going to do."

The 30 days free self-storage offer is typically extended to communities impacted by a natural disaster. This marks the first time U-Haul has extended the offer Company-wide.

A growing number of schools are evacuating campuses in favor of online instruction due to coronavirus precautions. As a result, U-Haul is prepared for an early spring moving rush. With 22,000 truck- and trailer-sharing locations, and an age requirement of 18 with a valid driver's license to operate its vans and trucks, U-Haul is the most accommodating, convenient and affordable moving solution for college students.

Visit uhaul.com or call 1-800-GO-UHAUL to reserve a truck or trailer. U-Haul also accepts third-party pay, which enables family members to fund their loved one's moving and storage needs.

In addition to the 30 days free self-storage offer, U-Haul powers Collegeboxes®, the No. 1 student storage and shipping provider in the U.S. Students can contact (866) 269-4887 or [email protected] to find out when Collegeboxes will be on their campus picking up items for storage or shipping.

Students should create an account at Collegeboxes.com to initiate an order. Boxes and packing supplies will then be delivered to a student's residence. Once packed, an at-home service will pick up the boxes from the dorm or apartment at no additional charge.

With the international option, items can be shipped anywhere across the globe. Students also may opt to have Collegeboxes hold their personal belongings in secure storage at a nearby U-Haul facility. Click here to see the 205-plus schools Collegeboxes serves.

The 30 days free self-storage offer also applies to usage of U-Box® portable moving and storage containers. With 257 cubic feet of space and one-ton capacity, U-Box containers can be filled at U-Haul facilities stored in our secure warehouses.

About U-Haul

