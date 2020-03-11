Collegeboxes Ready to Meet Moving Needs as Students Sent Home

Collegeboxes is responding to accommodate this influx of early spring moves. Contact (866) 269-4887 or [email protected] to find out when Collegeboxes will be on campus picking up items for storage or shipping.

Customers should create an account at collegeboxes.com to initiate an order. FedEx® will then ship items to customers' residences. Supply Kits include five double-walled boxes, packing tape, a permanent marker, 10 label pouches and zip ties. Once packed, an at-home service will pick up the boxes and save customers the trip to the shipping center at no additional charge.

With the international option, items can be shipped anywhere across the globe. Students also may opt to have Collegeboxes hold their personal belongings in climate-controlled storage at a nearby U-Haul facility while they are away.

Cornell is one of more than 175 universities that Collegeboxes serves. Students from Cornell and other New York universities who are not already customers can create a free account at collegeboxes.com. Founded in 1999, Collegeboxes has been powered by U-Haul® since 2009.

For universities seeking more immediate moving solutions, U-Haul has the infrastructure to provide boxes, tape and other supplies to campuses, and can offer free delivery during these challenging circumstances in order to help. Go to uhaul.com to find a U-Haul location near you or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

U-Haul Company of North Central New York offers 18 stores in close proximity to local universities like Cornell with truck and trailer sharing, moving supplies, self-storage, U-Box portable moving and storage containers, and more. There are 94 U-Haul-owned and -operated facilities available statewide able to assist college students now planning their moves on short notice.

U-Haul of Ithaca at 343 Elmira Road and U-Haul Moving & Storage of Newfield at 1273 W. Danby Road are locations nearest Cornell with either self-storage or U-Box container availability, and the expertise to help.

Students can visit MovingHelp.com to find local Moving Help® Service Providers to assist with their move home.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

