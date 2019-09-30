Collegiate Challenge powered by Under Armour To Take Place Jan. 4, 2020

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Collegiate Challenge powered by Under Armour and hosted by Olympic Gold Medalist Amanda Borden proved to be anything but routine with Katelyn Ohashi's perfect 10 performance going viral and becoming "The Moment" of the 2019 college gymnastics season. Now college gymnastics fans are asking "Who will rise?" at the Collegiate Challenge taking place Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at the Anaheim Arena at Anaheim Convention Center.

This year's competition serves as the 2020 collegiate women's gymnastics season opener and features eight of the top university gymnastics programs going head-to-head in a one-day event comprised of two sessions.

"College gymnastics is one of my favorite sports to watch, because every routine in every event has the potential to make history. It happened last year, and I have a feeling there could be more than one jaw-dropping moment this year because we have three of the top four teams competing in a rematch of the 2019 National Championship," said Amanda Borden, 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist and Collegiate Challenge organizer.

Collegiate powerhouses attending the Collegiate Challenge include the 2019 National Champions: University of Oklahoma, 2019 Pac-12 Champions: UCLA, and 2019 NCAA Final Four: University of Denver. Also competing are University of California – Berkeley, Stanford University, Arizona State University, Penn State and Auburn University.

"I created the Collegiate Challenge to give female college athletes a platform to compete. One of the West Coast's only NCAA meets held on a podium, the event has a championship feel and provides the opportunity for the athletes to gain experience on an elevated stage just like the NCAA Championships," said Borden.

The one-day event's doors open at 11:30 a.m. with a 1 p.m. start for Session I (ASU, Denver, Auburn, Penn State) and a 6:30 p.m. start for Session II (UCLA, Oklahoma, Cal, Stanford). When not watching the competition, ticketed fans can enjoy a Plaza Party featuring games, activities and food trucks.

Collegiate Challenge tickets range from $15 to $100 for all ages. Tickets are available for purchase online at cacollegiatechallenge.com.

"Because of the caliber of teams attending and what took place last year, we anticipate this event selling out and encourage fans to book their spot early," said Borden.

To learn more and for photos of last year's event, visit cacollegiatechallenge.com.

