Collibra Named a Leader in Data Governance Solutions by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Governance Solutions, Q3 2021 by Forrester Research. Collibra received the highest score among all vendors in the policy management criterion, the highest score possible in the data governance management criterion, and tied for the highest score in the stewardship management criterion. The company was also top ranked in strategy and market presence (tied).

According to Forrester, "Collibra's capabilities in policy management and stewardship management are highlights, and client feedback confirms this." The report notes that, "Collibra is a top choice for clients with a cloud-first strategy to build out their corporate data governance framework with the strongest overall governance management capabilities."

The report also notes that, "reference clients cite the Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud Platform's business-user-friendly interface, the ability to tie business definitions with a technical catalog, and the software-as-a-service (SaaS)-driven deployment speed as key decision factors."

The Forrester Wave™: Data Governance Solutions report identified 12 top vendors and evaluated them on 31 criteria based on current offering, strategy and market presence. The evaluation is conducted using detailed questionnaires, demos/briefings, and customer reference surveys/interviews.

"Collibra continues to be the ideal choice for organizations looking to gain a comprehensive suite of capabilities to better govern, trust and access their data for every use, every user and across every source," said Felix Van de Maele, founder and CEO of Collibra. "With our recent acquisition of OwlDQ and the integration of Collibra Data Quality into the Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud Platform, we are now delivering an end-to-end platform for data intelligence with integrated data quality, data governance, data privacy, data catalog and data lineage. Our cloud-native offering is a streamlined one-stop shop for data management and governance that eliminates the need to integrate with multiple vendors."

Collibra Data Quality's advanced machine learning addresses comprehensive data quality challenges, such as profiling, rules, data reconciliation and discovering hidden data relationships. With Collibra's predictive and continuous data quality capabilities, companies can reduce complex and error-prone manual rule writing, streamline their data and analytics processes and expedite trusted business outcomes.

Additionally, the Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud Platform offers data privacy capabilities that help organizations comply with privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA. With Collibra's intuitive workflow engine, customers can configure and build workflows to automate any governance and stewardship process. Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud also provides native technical lineage, automatically mapping lineage from numerous SQL-based data sources, ETL tools and BI tools and visualizing it via easy-to-use diagrams.

