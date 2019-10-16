Collins Aerospace and Lufthansa Technik ink first-of-its-kind A380 main landing gear MRO license and asset agreement

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), and Lufthansa Technik AG today announced a first-of-its-kind licensing and asset agreement for A380 main landing gear Maintenance Repair & Overhaul (MRO) services. Under the agreement, which spans the life of the A380 program, Lufthansa Technik will be able to provide A380 main landing gear MRO services and access to assets supporting customer layover schedules.

To help Lufthansa Technik develop MRO capabilities for the A380 main landing gear, Collins Aerospace will provide training, parts and proprietary repair procedures, including access to technical publications required to perform A380 main landing gear MRO services. Lufthansa Technik will offer asset management services through access to a collaboratively managed pool of main landing gears, owned by Collins Aerospace.

"This agreement will provide A380 operators with more options for their main landing gear MRO services from high-quality repair centers," said Ajay Mahajan, vice president and general manager of Landing Systems at Collins Aerospace. "Lufthansa Technik and Collins Aerospace have enjoyed a longstanding, collaborative relationship and we look forward to continuing to work together to better meet the MRO needs of our customers moving forward."

"This agreement will enable us to support customers comprehensively, not only for planned repair events but also in the case of non-routine work," said Sandra Eckstein, vice president of Aircraft Systems at Lufthansa Technik. "Our landing gear experts in London will be ready for A380 services in 2020. Especially for customers in the EMEA region, this capability will save time and costs. And the next step to further expand our intensive collaboration with Collins Aerospace in this area is already planned as we intend to develop new repair methods for the A380 landing gear which are OEM approved."

About Lufthansa Technik

With some 35 subsidiaries and affiliates, the Lufthansa Technik Group is one of the leading providers of technical aircraft services in the world. Certified internationally as maintenance, production and design organization, the company has a workforce of more than 25,000 employees. Lufthansa Technik's portfolio covers the entire range of services for commercial and VIP/special mission aircraft, engines, components and landing gear in the areas of digital fleet support, maintenance, repair, overhaul, modification, completion and conversion as well as the manufacture of innovative cabin products. For more information, visit us at www.lufthansa-technik.com.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Created in 2018 by bringing together UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins, Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers' toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com . Follow us on Twitter: @CollinsAero

About United Technologies Corporation

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utc.com or follow us on Twitter: @UTC

