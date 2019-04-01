Collins Aerospace launches industry's first μLED Reading Light for aircraft cabins

HAMBURG, Germany, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, the first aerospace company to apply μLED technology to the cabin, today unveiled its brand new μLED Reading Light at the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg, Germany. This innovative lighting solution, which is also a 2019 Crystal Cabin Award Finalist, builds on the company's portfolio of μLED lighting to offer longer-life solutions with greater weight savings. Collins Aerospace is a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

Collins Aerospace μLED Reading Light is a small reading and dome light that works in unison with the cabin lighting system to create scenes that add to the general cabin. For example, an airline may choose a bright dome light for boarding or a smaller, dimmed light for night time. This technology can adapt to different applications from a large spot, small target, nonstandard and non-uniform shapes, as well as multi-passenger applications.

At a lifespan of 40,000 hours higher than standard reading lights, one μLED Reading Light is equivalent to three or more standard reading lights. It also has the potential to double as a dome light, with full-color options, to illuminate a row of tray tables and the passenger floor area, eliminating the need for sidewall lighting. The reduction in multiple lighting elements not only drives down weight by at least 66 percent, but it also results in significant cost savings.

"In the long run, μLED Reading Lights can not only save airlines operational costs, but can provide passengers a more individualized lighting experience throughout each portion of their flight," said Steve Scover, General Manager of Lighting Solutions, Interiors for Collins Aerospace.

Visitors to Collins AIX exhibit (Hall B5, Stand 5B30) will get to experience the new μLED lights, as well as Viu™, an immersive wash lighting typically used to illuminate aircraft ceilings, throughout the entire stand. This is the first time that all lighting within the exhibit is provided entirely from the company's lighting division.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Created in 2018 by bringing together UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins, Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers' toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com.

About United Technologies Corporation

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utc.com or follow us on Twitter: @UTC.

SOURCE Collins Aerospace

Related Links

https://www.collinsaerospace.com

