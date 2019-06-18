Collins Aerospace to improve the passenger processing experience and safeguard systems at Colombia's El Dorado International Airport

PARIS, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), is helping to improve the passenger processing experience and safeguard the El Dorado International Airport in Bogota, Colombia, from cyber threats with a full suite of ARINC airport solutions. Each solution is supported by ongoing system monitoring by the Collins Aerospace Cybersecurity Operations Center and an experienced cyber engineering team.

Under a new multi-year agreement, Collins Aerospace will provide the El Dorado International Airport and the Operadora Aeroportuaria Internacional (OPAIN), which operates and manages the airport, with several industry-leading solutions:

MUSE agent-facing check-in : Manages operations and provides data analytics to improve airport efficiency.

: Manages operations and provides data analytics to improve airport efficiency. Self-service check-in kiosks : Reduces wait times at check-in while freeing up airport space.

: Reduces wait times at check-in while freeing up airport space. ARINC AviNet TM Airport connectivity : Provides passengers and airlines with security and data integrity within the airline's virtual network space.

: Provides passengers and airlines with security and data integrity within the airline's virtual network space. Local departure control system: Provides passenger check-in and boarding for airlines of all sizes.

Provides passenger check-in and boarding for airlines of all sizes. ARINC Baglink TM baggage messaging: Enables baggage to be sorted and routed remotely to save time, cut costs and minimize errors.

Enables baggage to be sorted and routed remotely to save time, cut costs and minimize errors. ARINC Cybersecurity : Provides end-to-end cybersecurity coverage from alarm monitoring to on-site remediation and recovery.

: Provides end-to-end cybersecurity coverage from alarm monitoring to on-site remediation and recovery. 24/7 on-site support and help desk: Delivers immediate expertise to maintain high-quality levels.

"El Dorado is able to handle 40 million passengers a year. In 2018, 32.7 million were mobilized and we were prepared to guarantee an unforgettable positive experience for our users," said Alvaro Gonzalez, CEO of OPAIN. "By implementing these solutions we are able to dramatically improve the efficiency of the airport without having to physically expand our building space."

Christopher Forrest, vice president of Global Airport Systems for Collins Aerospace, added, "El Dorado International Airport provides a critical service in Latin America, and with Collins Aerospace's latest technology passengers will experience a more streamlined journey from the time they enter the airport to the time they board their plane. We are currently in the process of installing the new equipment and we plan to be operational this summer."

The Collins Aerospace Cybersecurity Operations Center is based in Annapolis, Maryland and provides 24/7 network traffic monitoring. Collins Aerospace's team of certified cyber analysts requires the highest qualifications and training available in the industry. They utilize their extensive experience in critical infrastructure by working with operational teams — managing incidents and crises, staffing, and training — and by alleviating conflicts between IT and operations.

