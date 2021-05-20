Collins Builders Now Offering 3D Virtual Design Services

Recognizing this need, Collins Builders is now offering 3D virtual rendering services to give clients a true sense of how their new home will feel and live before construction begins.

Collins Builders is using Lumion , a powerful solution that allows clients to "walk through" their new custom home and visualize all the interior and exterior spaces furnished with their choices - architectural and decorative. Collins Builders is the only home builder offering these in-house design services in Northeast Florida presently.

"When you are building a home, you think about the little things like sitting on the porch drinking a cup of coffee or the walk from the laundry room to a bedroom," architectural designer Whitney Julian said. "Being able to experience the space is powerful in making the choices that will make your house a home."

The services are fully customizable and scalable.

"If you are just interested in seeing the exterior brought to life, we can do that and even put in your pool specifications and summer kitchen," said Calderala. "If you just need more of a visual of the inside, we can show you the difficult to imagine spaces with furniture and design details."

