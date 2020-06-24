Collision from Home: Dan Doctoroff - Tech can reduce inequality but it can't defeat racism

TORONTO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidewalk Labs CEO Dan Doctoroff today said that while tech can help reduce inequality, it won't defeat racism. Doctoroff made the remarks at the 30,000-attendee online conference Collision from Home, produced by the team behind Web Summit – the world's largest tech conference.

"We all know that racism is persistent in our cities. We're seeing horrible evidence of it daily now, and that doesn't count the thousands and millions of incidents we don't see. There's not a technological answer to that. That's everybody recognising that black lives do matter.

"That's on our political leaders, our community, our police forces and we are just going to have to work so much harder in addressing that," said Doctoroff.

Doctoroff went on to call for a development model that adequately redistributes the wealth generated in major cities across the world.

"To create more equitable cities we're going to have to develop a new model of what I've called inclusive, sustainable, resilient growth.

"The reality is if we look at the growth model that cities have used over the golden period over the last 25 years, it's been to some extent a growth at any cost, and we haven't focused this much on the distribution of the benefits of that growth."

