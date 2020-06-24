Collision from Home: Mandela's Grandson on Gradual Change: 'South Africa Has Proven That It Does Not Work'

TORONTO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelson Mandela's grandson today said South Africa's failures after the abolition of apartheid prove that only radicalism can confront white supremacy worldwide. Siyabulela Mandela, a peace activist with Journalists for Human Rights, made the remarks at the 30,000-attendee online conference Collision from Home, produced by the team behind Web Summit – the world's largest tech conference.

"In South Africa we are still fighting the same racism that Nelson Mandela was sent to prison with for almost 27 years, together with his generation. So the gradual move and the gradual shift that everyone has been talking about, that everyone has been hoping for – South Africa has proven that it does not work," said Mandela.

Asked if racism can be defeated incrementally or whether a full revolution is required, Mandela said that South Africa's experience post-apartheid proves the latter.

"South Africa is one of the most divided countries: the racial parties and how the economy is skewed according to racial lines in the country indicate to the world that the gradual shift, as anticipated by those who waged a struggle in South Africa against the apartheid regime, as anticipated by the generation of Nelson Mandela – it doesn't really work.

"So therefore we need a radical shift, and a change in attitudes to those whom we consider as in positions in power. Here we have to be critical to put things into perspective: power means whiteness; power means white supremacy; power means racism," he said.

Watch a clip from the interview here .

About Siyabulela Mandela:

Siyabulela Mandela is a peace and human rights activist, currently completing a PhD in international relations and conflict resolution at Nelson Mandela University. He is dedicated to continuing his grandfather's legacy on peace, human rights and social justice.

