Collision from Home: Ex-Facebook chief security officer on US election: "I'm afraid of what's going to happen"

TORONTO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Facebook's head of security during the 2016 US presidential election today said "Covid has created a chaotic situation on the ground," which could lead to increased instability during the 2020 election. Alex Stamos made the remarks at the 30,000-attendee online conference Collision from Home – produced by the team behind Web Summit, the largest tech conference in the world.

"In a disinformation environment that continues to be extremely aggressive, I'm really afraid of what's going to happen. What I'm really afraid is not between now and election day, but the three or four days after election day, because in a vote-by-mail situation it is possible we won't know who the president is for three or four days, and that's going to be a really open time for people to spin that delay as something nefarious," said Stamos.

Stamos went on to address Facebook's role in race relations in the US, saying the company should focus on not making things worse, rather than trying to fix US society.

"Facebook is not going to fix 400 years of racial inequality in the United States but what it can do is think, 'What are the things we do that make things worse?' and to be careful to balance the fact that there are people with individual beliefs that the executives of Facebook don't agree with that need to exist, but to allow those things to exist in a way that it does not have a viral aspect," he said.

Alex Stamos is working to improve the security and safety of the internet through his teaching and research at Stanford University. He previously served as chief information security officer at Yahoo! and Facebook.

