CollPlant Shares Will Be Traded From Tuesday Oct 30 Exclusively on Nasdaq

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Oct. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CollPlant (NASDAQ: CLGN, TASE:CLGN), a regenerative medicine company utilizing its proprietary plant-based rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) technology for tissue repair products, today announced that as from Tuesday, October 30, 2018, the Company's ordinary shares and Series I and Series K Warrants will no longer trade on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE). All trading of ordinary shares will migrate exclusively to the Nasdaq Capital Market in the US under the Company's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) program. The Company's Series I Warrants and Series K Warrants will not trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company urges all holders of ordinary shares to convert their ordinary shares into ADSs through their banks or brokers. The Bank of New York Mellon, the Depositary of our ADS program, will waive its conversion and issuance fees for all shareholders who convert their ordinary shares into ADSs until November 4, 2018. After November 4, 2018, each conversion will be charged $0.05 per ADS. Holders of the Company's ordinary shares are encouraged to contact their banks or brokers with any questions about the conversion process.

About CollPlant

CollPlant is a regenerative medicine company focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets. The Company's products are based on its rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant-based genetic engineering technology.

CollPlant's products address indications for diverse fields of organ and tissue repair and are ushering in a new era in regenerative medicine. The Company's flagship BioInk product line provides an ideal building block for 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, and its unique Vergenix line of rhCollagen products includes a soft tissue repair matrix for treating tendinopathy and a wound repair matrix to promote a rapid optimal healing of acute and chronic wounds.

For more information, visit http://www.collplant.com

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to CollPlant's objectives, plans and strategies, as well as statements, other than historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that CollPlant intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as "believes," "hopes," "may," "anticipates," "should," "intends," "plans," "will," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions and are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Many factors could cause CollPlant's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's history of significant losses and its need to raise additional capital and its inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; the Company's expectations regarding the timing and cost of commencing clinical trials with respect to tissues and organs which are based on its rhCollagen-based BioInk, VergenixSTR, and VergenixFG; the Company's ability to obtain favorable pre-clinical and clinical trial results; regulatory action with respect to rhCollagen-based BioInk, VergenixSTR, and VergenixFG, including but not limited to acceptance of an application for marketing authorization, review and approval of such application, and, if approved, the scope of the approved indication and labeling; commercial success and market acceptance of the Company's rhCollagen-based BioInk, VergenixSTR, and VergenixFG; the Company's ability to establish sales and marketing capabilities or enter into agreements with third parties and its reliance on third-party distributors and resellers; the Company's ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the Company's reliance on third parties to conduct some aspects of its product manufacturing; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights and the Company's ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new technologies; general market, political, and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; changes in the Company's strategy; and litigation and regulatory proceedings. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting CollPlant is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" included in CollPlant's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, and in other filings that CollPlant has made and may make with the SEC in the future. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and reflect CollPlant's current views with respect to future events, and CollPlant does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact at CollPlant:

Eran Rotem

Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer

Tel: + 972-73-2325600/612

Email: Eran@collplant.com

