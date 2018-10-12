Colo Atl Creates Destination For The Connectivity Industry in The Connected World

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected2Fiber, a leading industry cloud growth platform built for the connectivity industry, highlighted today a key destination within The Connected World platform. Colo Atl, the leading provider of carrier-neutral colocation and interconnection services at 55 Marietta St in Atlanta offers a marketplace of opportunities to drive growth for connectivity providers. Colo Atl's downtown Atlanta facility can now easily interconnect with strategic carrier partners, peering partners and customers with no monthly recurring cross connect fees within the Colo Atl meet-me-area (MMA).

The Connected World platform has processed almost 10,000,000 locations within the United States, which represents over 1 billion searches in 2018 alone, as clients search for growth opportunities and find unique opportunities within locations like Colo Atl at 55 Marietta St.

"We really are excited to help the market find key destinations like Colo Atl, 55 Marietta St's premier carrier-neutral colocation room. The Colo Atl Meet Me Area (MMA) offers more than 90 networks that are accessible from a cross connect within the facility. This is a massive opportunity to find growth for our customers. Location matters, and understanding the context of how each location marketplace operates; what is available and where it can go, is a powerful combination that we enable inside our industry cloud," states Ben Edmond, CEO & Founder of Connected2Fiber.

"In an effort to help the industry search for a carrier neutral colocation room service provider, it is imperative to find vendors that can ensure business continuity, maximum bandwidth, security, and reliability," states Tim Kiser, Owner and Founder of Colo Atl. "We deliver these qualities for our customers at Colo Atl, and ensure the market has our key information so we can be found when customers and partners are searching, such as in The Connected World."

About Colo Atl

Colo Atl, a JT Communications company, is the leading provider of carrier-neutral colocation and interconnection provider at 55 Marietta Street in the global telecom hub of Atlanta, GA. Colo Atl provides superior carrier-neutral colocation and interconnection services at an affordable rate. Colo Atl is a carrier-neutral environment that allows all types of network operators to securely and conveniently cross connect within a SSAE 18 certified facility. Colo Atl has no monthly recurring cross connect (MRC) fees between tenants and carriers within the Colo Atl meet-me-area (MMA) and provides exceptional customer service.

Colo Atl is also home to the Georgia Technology Center (GTC), a live laboratory for network equipment vendors to highlight their optical and electrical hardware and operating systems, and the Southeast Network Access Point (SNAP), which provides next-generation Internet Exchange (IX) solutions, including SDN peering, testing, collaboration and implementation.

Visit Colo Atl online at: www.coloatl.com and follow us on Twitter @ColoAtl and LinkedIn.

About Connected2Fiber

Connected2Fiber empowers network operators to create, standardize, enhance and share location serviceability, accelerating leads through the funnel, and unleashing growth. Connected2Fiber's visual interface allows sales teams and B2B marketers to target the best locations with the full perspective of serviceability, demand and competitive dynamics. Seamlessly integrated with the rest of their sales and marketing technology stack, B2B marketers gain critical insights to better allocate their marketing resources and increase participation with their prospects in The Connected World. Visit Connected2Fiber on the web at www.connected2fiber.com or follow us on Twitter @connected2fiber.

