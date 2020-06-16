Colo Atl Selects Carma for Foundational Network Inventory Platform

ATLANTA and DENVER, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colo Atl , an American Tower company, has selected Carma for its fully integrated inventory platform encompassing space, power, and interconnection, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), service provisioning, Meet-Me-Room operations, and customer portal needs for its data center at 55 Marietta Street in downtown Atlanta, GA.

According to John Ghirardelli, Colo Atl's General Manager & American Tower's Director of Data Center Assets, "We are constantly looking for ways to improve the experience we provide to our customers, and Carma helps us improve the efficiency of our day-to-day operations and capabilities. After completing a thorough review of the marketplace, we selected Carma for its ability to tie together all of the pieces required for a frictionless, highly responsive, completely integrated customer experience in our updated facility."

The Carma platform addresses the unique challenges of telecommunications businesses in an industry-focused solution that aggregates nineteen different functions into a single source of truth, such as the traditionally disjointed experience of managing customer services across outside plant, inside plant, and logical services within their silos. The Foundational Network Inventory concept describes the need to understand the pedigree of every asset, how it is powered, and how it is interconnected before aggregating those assets into functional services.

Frank McDermott, CEO of Carma, Inc., added that "Carma provides a unique set of capabilities that enables both data centers and network operators to manage all of their assets in a single system, which has become increasingly important to businesses like Colo Atl that manage aspects of both industry segments under one roof."

Carma builds a comprehensive telecommunications management platform focused on the Foundational Network Inventory for network operators, data centers, and large enterprises. Carma links the physical assets of the network or data center to every customer, order, service, and invoice line item for complete visibility into every transaction within the telecommunications industry. The company's multidisciplinary teams also employ the Carma platform for network optimizations & integrations in its consulting engagements. For more information, visit carma.net or follow Carma on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Colo Atl , an American Tower company, is the leading provider of carrier-neutral colocation, data center and interconnection solutions at 55 Marietta Street in the global telecom hub of Atlanta, GA. Colo Atl provides superior carrier-neutral colocation, data center and interconnection services at an affordable rate. Colo Atl is a carrier-neutral environment that allows all types of network operators to securely and conveniently cross connect within a SSAE 18 certified facility. Colo Atl has no monthly recurring cross connect fees between tenants within the Colo Atl Meet-Me-Area (MMA) and provides exceptional customer service.

Colo Atl is also home to the Georgia Technology Center (GTC), a live laboratory for network equipment vendors to highlight their optical and electrical hardware and operating systems, and the Southeast Network Access Point (SNAP), which provides next-generation Internet Exchange (IX) solutions, including SDN peering, testing, collaboration and implementation.

Visit Colo Atl online at: https://coloatl.com and follow us on Twitter @ColoAtl and LinkedIn .

