Colocation Northwest Continues Growth of Enterprise Facilities With Bellevue Washington Data Center Expansion to One Megawatt

SEATTLE, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Colocation Northwest, a division of IsoFusion, a leading provider of Internet access and IT services in the Puget Sound region, announced today it completed upgrades to its Bellevue Washington data center to allow for one megawatt of service capacity. The data center, located in Bellevue Washington's Eastgate neighborhood, completed a four-fold capacity increase from 250 kilowatts to one megawatt. The expansion included a state-of-the-art data center wing, immediately occupied by a global top-5 video game publisher and distributor.

The data center features state-of-the-art power, cooling, fire suppression and security. To comply with the City of Bellevue's sound impact concerns, Colocation Northwest installed Liebert DSE zero-water cooling units, MC Outdoor Condensers and Econophase pumped refrigerant economizers. Not only is this system whisper quiet, it significantly improves data center efficiencies.

"Our Bellevue colocation facility is open to any business requiring safe and reliable lease space for its IT equipment," said Stephen Milton, Colocation Northwest CEO. "The data center expansion offers Eastside businesses a previously unavailable combination of computing power and proximity."

The Bellevue data center supplies Tier I connectivity, the highest level of data and internet communications via Colocation Northwest's redundant fiber network. Colocation Northwest operates a proprietary 180Gbps dark fiber loop that circles Lake Washington and interconnects all of the company's data centers with additional network fiber routes to Colocation Northwest's California locations and transpacific network access points to Asia and Pacific ring networks. Users can use this fiber loop to access more than 250 carriers and service providers, including high-speed international access.

The Colocation Northwest Bellevue data center offers powerful computing for Eastside businesses in their own community with the option for systems management and connectivity to Colocation Northwest's west coast redundant network of data center locations. Coupled with its expansion last year into the Centeris South Hill data center campus, Colocation Northwest continues to strengthen its ability to service enterprise and high-density customers with the most reliable, scalable, fully managed colocation solutions and facilities on the west coast.

About Colocation Northwest and IsoFusion:

Colocation Northwest, a division of IsoFusion Inc. is one of the largest privately held ISP and Colocation providers in Western Washington. Founded in 1991 as ISOMEDIA, IsoFusion is a full solution provider of Internet-related products and services that cater to businesses, as well as providing complex solutions to companies with a national presence. A competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC) in the state of Washington, IsoFusion offers a full range of services providing everything from commercial Fiber and Ethernet connections, custom Fiber to the Home (FTTH) community solutions, cloud, hosting and dedicated server options, managed data center colocation services and technology consulting for businesses. IsoFusion provides managed enterprise solutions and outstanding service to prominent Northwest businesses. IsoFusion is Headquartered in Seattle, Washington and provides exceptional quality, value, and service to over 23,000 residential and business customers across the West Coast. For more information visit http://www.colocationnorthwest.com or http://www.isofusion.com.

IsoFusion Media Contact:

Dan Sivils

dan@isofusion.com or 206-905-8060

