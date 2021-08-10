Cologix Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

"The ISO 27001 certification guarantees to Cologix's customers and partners that our products and services meet the highest possible security management standards," said Laura Ortman, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Cologix. "This rigorous certification process demonstrates our commitment to mitigating risks, safeguarding data and continuing to improve Cologix's information security management system (ISMS) across our data centers and interconnection services. Not only does this certification reinforce the trust our customers and partners have in Cologix, it also reinforces the trust our customers and partners have in us to follow the strict compliance, risk management and governance structures we have in place, but also demonstrates our commitment to security management going forward. Thanks to the hard work of our team, our ISO 27001 accreditation will allow us to deliver best practices in security management now and in the future."

ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized standard that demonstrates an organization's commitment to establishing a management system relevant to information security, and continual improvement over time. An ISMS is a holistic approach to securing the confidentiality, integrity, and availability (CIA) of corporate information assets. It consists of policies, procedures and other controls involving people, processes and technology.

Risk management forms the cornerstone of an ISMS. Regular information security risk assessments are conducted to determine which security controls to implement and maintain, and to ensure the effectiveness of the ISMS. The ISO 27001 standard defines its requirements for the risk management process, including risk assessment and risk treatment.

"At Cologix, we design our physical infrastructure, products, services and internal processes around strict security systems and best practices, from building facilities, managing assets and providing customer services to updating and maintaining systems, training staff and continually improving our security measures," said Matt Spencer, Chief Technology Officer at Cologix. "This certification includes an extensive evaluation and audit of our methodologies, processes and compliance against the industry's top information security practices and standards—and demonstrates the commitment of every Cologix employee to deliver the highest level of security to support our customers and partners."



This benchmark certification includes 30 of Cologix's data centers, its corporate headquarters and its data center colocation and interconnection services.



About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides carrier and cloud neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate customers' digital transformation. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable, self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montréal, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email [email protected]. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Cologix Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cologix.com

