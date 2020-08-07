Cologix Adds Ken desGarennes as New Board Member

DENVER, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cologix, a network-neutral interconnection, ecosystem and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced the appointment of Ken desGarennes to the Cologix Board of Directors, effective August 10, 2020. He is a 10-year veteran of Zayo Group, where he led 45 acquisitions and the company's Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2014.

"Ken brings more than 20 years of executive experience in communications and technology to the Cologix Board of Directors," said Bill Fathers, Cologix's CEO & Chairman. "He is a recognized financial leader with tremendous business acumen and was instrumental in leading Zayo's corporate growth strategies. We expect Ken's connectivity background to provide valuable insights to the Cologix team as we grow our interconnection platform to support digital transformations."

desGarennes' experience includes finance, corporate development, and private equity investment across the communications and technology industries.

Highlights:

desGarennes is a Senior Operating Partner with Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners and supports Stonepeak's investments in communications infrastructure.

He served for ten years as the Chief Financial Officer of Zayo Group, overseeing all financial operations of the business and financial deals. In 2011, he was recognized by the Denver Business Journal as CFO of the Year for his work with Zayo.

Prior to Zayo, desGarennes served as CFO at Wire One Communications.

desGarennes received his B.S. in finance from the University of Maryland in College Park .

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides reliable, secure, scalable hyperscale edge data center solutions from 30 prime interconnection hubs and 4 hyperscale capacity facilities across 10 strategic North American markets. Over 1,600 leading network, managed services, cloud, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers trust Cologix to support their business critical infrastructure and connect them to customers, vendors and partners. Our dedicated, experienced local teams and scalable solutions enable us to provide industry-leading customer service and the ability to successfully support customers at the Internet's new edge. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email [email protected]. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

