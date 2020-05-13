Cologix Announces Access To Oracle Cloud Via FastConnect

DENVER, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cologix, a network-neutral interconnection, ecosystem, and hyperscale edge data center company, and a Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it will offer connectivity to Oracle Cloud through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect within Oracle's North America region. Oracle Customers can harness the power of Oracle Cloud locally, including Oracle Autonomous Database, to unlock innovation and drive business growth. ­­­

Joining other top cloud providers on the platform, Cologix now offers a virtual cloud on-ramp solution, allowing private, secure, and cost-effective connectivity to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Within existing Cologix owned interconnection hubs, customers can connect to the Oracle Cloud across North America in minutes through a web-based portal and a single physical port.

With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, customers benefit from best-in-class security, consistent high performance, simple predictable pricing, and the tools and expertise needed to bring enterprise workloads to cloud quickly and efficiently.

"We are delighted to expand on-demand connectivity to Oracle Cloud with Cologix Access Marketplace, allowing our customers to build and scale their businesses dynamically in minutes," said Cologix President and Chief Revenue Officer Laura Ortman. "Scalable, on-demand connectivity to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure helps enterprise customers to connect hybrid cloud environments and provision services as needed simply, in real-time. Our continued collaboration with Oracle Cloud enables our customers to grow and expand their businesses while adding value to Cologix's robust ecosystem."

"Customers require seamless connectivity from their data centers and networks to Oracle Cloud for their most demanding workloads and applications," said Vinay Kumar, vice president of product management, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "With the FastConnect service, customers can provision the dedicated and private connections they need today and easily scale with their growing business demands."

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect provides dedicated connectivity to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and other Oracle Cloud services. FastConnect provides an easy, elastic, and economical way to create a dedicated and private connection with higher bandwidth options, and a more reliable and consistent networking experience versus public internet-based connections.

Specifically architected to meet the needs of the enterprise, Oracle Cloud is a Generation 2 enterprise cloud that delivers powerful compute and networking performance and a comprehensive portfolio of infrastructure and platform cloud services from application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain. With unique architecture and capabilities, Oracle Cloud delivers unmatched security, performance, and cost savings. Oracle Generation 2 Cloud is the only cloud built to run Oracle Autonomous Database , the industry's first and only self-driving database.

Customers interested in accessing Oracle Cloud services with our new virtual tool can contact [email protected] for more details.

About Cologix

Cologix provides reliable, secure, scalable hyperscale edge data center solutions from 29 prime interconnection hubs and 3 hyperscale capacity facilities across 10 strategic North American markets. Over 1,600 leading network, managed services, cloud, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers trust Cologix to support their business critical infrastructure and connect them to customers, vendors and partners. Our dedicated, experienced local teams and scalable solutions enable us to provide industry-leading customer service and the ability to successfully support customers at the Internet's new edge. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email [email protected]. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is an enterprise Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform. Companies of all sizes rely on Oracle Cloud to run enterprise and cloud native applications with mission-critical performance and core-to-edge security. By running both traditional and new workloads on a comprehensive cloud that includes compute, storage, networking, database, and containers, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure can dramatically increase operational efficiency and lower total cost of ownership. For more information, visit https://www.oracle.com/cloud/

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

