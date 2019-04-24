Cologix Launches Cologix Access Marketplace - A Next-Generation Cloud Networking Product For Customers And Providers To Connect

DENVER, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cologix, a network-neutral interconnection and Hyperscale edge data center company, today announced the launch of its new Software-Defined Networking (SDN) connectivity platform, Cologix Access Marketplace, designed to directly connect customers to the cloud—in real time. Beginning with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Direct Connect and Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute, Cologix will offer a new virtual cloud on-ramp solution, allowing private, secure, and cost-effective connectivity to these Cloud Service Providers (CSPs). Within existing Cologix owned interconnection hubs, customers can now customize secure connectivity to one or multiple clouds in minutes from an automated self-serve portal.

This new service enhances Cologix's current cloud on-ramp solution offerings, providing greater reach and control to enterprises. By combining the new automated connectivity solution with Cologix's robust interconnection hubs, including hundreds of Network Service Providers, CSPs, and additional Internet Exchange options, Cologix Access Marketplace will allow customers to utilize a self-serve portal to quickly and efficiently meet the connectivity, security, and growth needs of their business.

"Cologix Access Marketplace supports our core vision, helping customers build and scale their businesses dynamically with on-demand, direct cloud access. We are simplifying interconnection processes and improving our product offering with a self-serve, SDN tool for enterprises to respond to their changing business needs with real-time provisioning, easily scaling up and down as needed," said Bill Fathers, Chairman and CEO of Cologix. "We are putting our enterprise customers in the driver's seat, helping them to lower costs, adapt quickly and improve efficiencies. With Cologix Access Marketplace, CSPs not only increase their reach, they also can deliver more consistent end-user experiences with secure, private connections."

To allow enterprise customers a seamless connection to multiple clouds, Ciena's Blue Planet Multi-Domain Service Orchestration helps Cologix orchestrate and automate their new cloud service offerings and ultimately deliver a seamless and consistent end user experience. By leveraging Blue Planet, Cologix helps enterprise customers increase their service agility and business velocity by eliminating their reliance on manual cloud connect processes.

"At Blue Planet, we deliver automation across multi-domain, multi-layer and multi-vendor networks, which improves operational efficiency and simplifies the way customers provision services," said Rick Hamilton, Senior Vice President, Blue Planet, a division of Ciena. "With Blue Planet's Multi-Domain Service Orchestration, Cologix can help enterprises to build adaptive networks that keep pace with their business needs and take advantage of today's multi-cloud world."

Cologix will roll out connectivity to other major cloud providers with Cologix Access Marketplace soon.

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides reliable, secure, scalable Hyperscale edge data center solutions from 28 prime interconnection hubs across 9 strategic North American markets. Over 1,600 leading network, MSPs, cloud, media, content, financial and enterprise customers trust Cologix to support their business critical infrastructure and connect them to customers, vendors and partners. Our dedicated, experienced local teams and scalable solutions enable us to provide industry-leading customer service and the ability to successfully support customers at the Internet's new edge. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email sales@cologix.com. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Blue Planet

Blue Planet, a division of Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), provides market-leading intelligent automation software and specialized professional services to help clients modernize their IT and network operations. Driven by policy and AI-based insights, Blue Planet delivers the closed-loop automation tools needed to align IT and networking processes—critical to facilitating digital transformation. For updates on Blue Planet, visit www.blueplanet.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, as a result of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Cologix

