Cologix to acquire vXchnge data center in Minneapolis

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cologix, a network-neutral interconnection, ecosystem and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced it signed a definitive agreement to purchase vXchnge's 16,000 square foot data center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Upon completion of the deal, Cologix will have more than 60,000 total square feet of data center space in the 511 building, Minneapolis's carrier hotel and the most connected building in Minnesota.

"Minneapolis continues to be a strong data center market with enterprises seeking dynamic cloud ecosystems and onramps to support their cloud migrations," said Bill Fathers, Chairman & CEO of Cologix. "We are thrilled to continue our investment in our Minneapolis footprint by adding our fourth interconnection hub in the market in response to customer demand. With added capacity in the 511 building, we will enable more businesses to connect to Cologix's robust ecosystem of networks, clouds and partners very quickly through the Cologix Platform to meet their growing business needs."

This agreement brings Cologix dozens of customers operating within this data center as well as additional capacity to respond to growing customer demand. This acquisition will strengthen the Cologix Platform with more space, power and connectivity in the region, while cementing Cologix's market position as the interconnection leader. New customers will be able to accelerate their digital transformations with access to Cologix's robust ecosystem and low latency cloud onramps to AWS via Amazon Web Services® Direct Connect and Microsoft® Azure ExpressRoute.

Market Highlights:

Located in downtown Minneapolis , the 511 building is the most connected building in Minnesota and is the network hub for Upper Midwest and gateway to "Northern Route" to Seattle .

, the 511 building is the most connected building in and is the network hub for Upper Midwest and gateway to "Northern Route" to . According to a recent CBRE report, Minneapolis was the 12th busiest market for data center leasing in the United States last year.

was the 12th busiest market for data center leasing in last year. CBRE said that the market's data center inventory grew by 1.5 megawatts in 2019 on a year-over-year basis to 51.1 megawatts. Even with this new supply, the market's vacancy rate dropped 510 basis points.i

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides reliable, secure, scalable hyperscale edge data center solutions from 30 prime interconnection hubs and 4 hyperscale capacity facilities across 10 strategic North American markets. Over 1,600 leading network, managed services, cloud, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers trust Cologix to support their business critical infrastructure and connect them to customers, vendors and partners. Our dedicated, experienced local teams and scalable solutions enable us to provide industry-leading customer service and the ability to successfully support customers at the Internet's new edge. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email [email protected]. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

i https://rejournals.com/a-hot-market-in-minneapolis-data-centers-still-in-demand/

SOURCE Cologix Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cologix.com

