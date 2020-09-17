Cologix welcomes Page Shaper Haun as its new Chief Marketing Officer

"Page is an innovative marketing leader with a successful track record of building brands, improving customer experiences and growing revenue across several technology industries," said Laura Ortman, Cologix's President and Chief Revenue Officer. "Her leadership will help us to expand our brand awareness, connect customers to our solutions and deliver successful go-to-market strategies. We are delighted to have Page on Cologix's leadership team to support our growth strategy and take us to the next level."

Over the past 20 years in high tech, Haun has held various marketing leadership positions. Most recently, she served as the global Head of Brand Strategy, Content and Creative Services at Equinix. During her tenure at Equinix, Haun also led Americas Regional Marketing, Marketing Planning and one of the company's top global customer experience initiatives.

"I am excited to join Cologix to lead marketing efforts and to accelerate growth," stated Haun. "As a rapidly growing company in the dynamic data center space, Cologix is well positioned to enable customers to scale their businesses by leveraging the digital edge. I look forward to participating on the Cologix leadership team and to executing marketing strategies that propel our success."

Prior to Equinix, Haun held marketing leadership roles at Dolby Laboratories, AT&T Broadband/Comcast Cable and Charter Communications. Throughout her career, she has been recognized for building and leading high-performing teams as well as for developing winning strategies.

Haun has an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in Economics and Spanish from Vanderbilt University.

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides reliable, secure, scalable hyperscale edge data center solutions from 31 prime interconnection hubs and 4 hyperscale capacity facilities across 10 strategic North American markets. Over 1,600 leading network, managed services, cloud, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers trust Cologix to support their business critical infrastructure and connect them to customers, vendors and partners. Our dedicated, experienced local teams and scalable solutions enable us to provide industry-leading customer service and the ability to successfully support customers at the Internet's new edge. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email [email protected]. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Cologix Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cologix.com

