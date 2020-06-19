Colombia Invites Music Lovers to Feel Its Uplifting Rhythm on World Music Day on Sunday, 21st June, 2020

"Intending to entertain and inspire Make Music Day attendees from the comfort of their homes, we're delighted to show the world the vibrancy, energy, passion and soul of the Colombian people through music, which is integral to Colombian culture and tradition," said Flavia Santoro, President of ProColombia. "From the hip, independent music scene in Bogotá to the rich folk music traditions of the Caribbean coast, including champeta, cumbia and vallenato, and the traditional notes of the Colombian Pacific, music is at the heart of all local life in Colombia and we want to invite people to perform, create and share their rhythm."

"In this time of social distancing, music's powerful role to bring us together as a community is more important than ever," said Make Music Alliance President Aaron Friedman. "While physical public gatherings may not be currently accessible, we can still stay connected and celebrate music with people around the world on 21st June."

Those with wanderlust may need to wait a little while longer before being able to experience a visit to the country, but daydreamers can still discover the diversity of 1,000 rhythms of Colombia by tuning in to the livestream video broadcast throughout the day. All Make Music Day events are free to join. The entire livestream will last from approximately 8am until midnight (Eastern US) / 1pm until 5am (BST) and the full schedule of events is available to view at www.makemusicday.org.

For further information on how to feel the rhythm in Colombia, including access to Spotify playlists here, video and more, visit: https://colombia.travel/feel-the-rhythm/en.

