Colombia launches a biosafety check-in certification for the tourism sector

"I would like to congratulate Colombia for the development of this biosafety certification—the first in the region. I would also like to express the World Tourism Organization's support for this important initiative that will provide confidence to travelers and consumers in the reactivation phase of tourism", stated Zurab Pololikashvili, UNWTO Secretary General. The biosafety certification (Check-in certificado, COVID-19 bioseguro) was created by the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Tourism, with the support of ProColombia and ICONTEC, the Colombian Institute of Technical Standards and Certification. Its main objectives are to generate trust among travelers and consumers, minimize the risk of infection, and encourage the best development of tourism in Colombia.

"Obtaining this endorsement is voluntary and may be used by tourism related services providers, tourist areas, and tourist attractions in order to certify compliance with biosafety protocols once the sector is reactivated", explained José Manuel Restrepo, the Minister of Trade, Industry, and Tourism.

Vice Minister of Tourism Julián Guerrero added that "with this certification entrepreneurs from the industry are invited to identify their business brands with the seal, as well, to follow all the biosafety measures. This with the ultimate aim of tourists being able to check-in with confidence in a hotel, restaurant, bar or any touristic place. The idea is to make them feel that they are entering a protected space".

On the other hand, Colombia is joining efforts with the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB), in working towards a good implementation of the biosafety protocols in the tourism industry.

The certification will be valid for 2 years, and the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Tourism will keep a record of the tourism service providers, attractions, and destinations that are granted the seal.

