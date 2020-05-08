Colombia's preserved flowers brighten Mother's Day

This is the case for the industry leader, Innovaflora, which has even recorded a significant surge in international sales. Sales director Jaime Borge assured, "For Mother's Day, we hope to dispatch three or four million flowers. We're off to a good start this year, with a 400% increase in sales in the United States, and 50% increase in Europe. In Japan, we continue to hold a 20% market share."

ProColombia president Flavia Santoro stated, "Preserved flowers are well positioned in the United States, Europe and Asia. We will continue to support this sector, which taps important commercial dates such as Mother's Day, for international buyers to get to know the quality, durability, and variety of Colombian flowers that bloom in our fields."

According to Colombia's Department of Statistics (DANE, as per the Spanish acronym), international sales of preserved flowers registered US $3.4 million in January and February of this year—a 41.2% increase compared to the same period in 2019. The top three buyers significantly increased purchases: 52.7% in the United States, 89.9% in Spain, and 89.9% in Japan.

Rosa Tech CEO Fabián Herrera stated, "We are focusing on e-commerce. Preserved flowers do not need a cold chain and can be shipped as dry cargo which makes them easier to transport."

Mario Botero, Eternity's International Sales Vice president stated: "We are evaluating a stronger e-commerce strategy. This is one of the most rapidly growing channels and is ideal for preserved flowers."

According to ProColombia's analysis of DANE figures, preserved flower exports closed 2019 with US $14.5 million—an increase of 2.1% compared to 2018—with Spain, Japan, the United States, France, and Germany as main buyers. The United States purchases, rose from US $1.2 million to US $2.3 million—an increase of 86.3%. Last year, Bogotá, Cundinamarca, and Antioquia were Colombia's top exporting departments.

SOURCE ProColombia