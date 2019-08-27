Colonel of New Jersey State Police Named Community Hero& For Celebrate America Parade Presented by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Colonel Patrick J. Callahan was sworn in on October 31, 2017 as the 14th Colonel of the New Jersey State Police where he has served more than 24 years with the New Jersey State Police. He previously served as the Deputy Superintendent of Operations overseeing nearly 1,800 road troopers assigned to State Police stations throughout the State.

Prior to this assignment, Colonel Callahan served as the Deputy Superintendent of Administration and has also served as the Commanding Officer of the Emergency Management Section and was the Recovery Bureau Chief in the wake of Super Storm Sandy where he was responsible for working with FEMA, all State Departments, county and local government entities, as well as the Governor's Office of Recovery and Rebuilding to administer and oversee the $1.5 billion in FEMA Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation funding awarded to the State.

Colonel Callahan also served as the Chief Financial Officer for the New Jersey State Police and has held various assignments in the Administration Section overseeing budget and fiscal responsibilities associated with the Division. He assisted in the planning and distribution of the federal homeland security funding awarded to the State and its 21 counties in the wake of 9/11.

"The Community Hero is someone who truly stands out in our region for the work they are doing to serve and protect others," said Joe Lupo president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. "We could not be more grateful to have Colonel Callahan join us during this special event where our region will come together and show our collective support celebrating America and our heroes."

In addition to naming a Community Hero for the Celebrate America Parade, Hard Rock Atlantic City is proud to announce today that the Press of Atlantic City will sponsor the patriotic event.

Parade attendees will be able to get a full play-by-play during the parade that will be emceed by traffic Reporter Bob Kelly of FOX 29 News, Good Day Philadelphia.

The ninety-minute parade honoring heroes will take place on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, stepping off at Metropolitan Avenue and concluding at Arkansas Avenue. The parade will span a 1.4-mile-long route where spectators are encouraged to bring American flags, lawn chairs and blankets to watch the family-friendly parade.

Nationally recognized Parade Producer Todd Marcocci, president of Under The Sun Productions Inc. is working with Hard Rock Atlantic City to bring an incredible experience to spectators similar to others within his portfolio such as: Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade, Philadelphia Independence Day Parade, The Miss America Parade, National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade and more.

The ninety-minute parade honoring heroes will feature patriotic (16 ft. in height) cold air parade balloons never seen on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, along with other floats and participants stemming from eight different states including: D.C., Delaware, Iowa, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Additionally, a moment of silence and remembrance will be had for those impacted during 9/11.

Grand Marshal for the parade will be Miss America 1984, Suzette Charles Atlantic County native, singer and entertainer. There will also be 2020 Miss America 2.0 Competition candidates from D.C., Miss Delaware, Miss Maryland, Miss New Jersey and Miss Pennsylvania riding in the parade.

Those who are looking to spot a celebrity will have the chance to see Philadelphia sports legends Larry Bowa, Bill Bergey and Dave Shultz who are all supporting the celebration and attending the parade. Atlantic City's very own heroes and first responders from the Atlantic City Police Department and Atlantic City Fire Department will also be participating in the parade, as well as the HERO Campaign patrol vehicles, the Valley Forge Military Academy Band and Platoons, the Marching Cobras, the 78th Army Band, additional string and marching bands, military units, the Patriotic Farm Tractor from Iowa, diverse and cultural groups and more!

The Celebrate America Parade is a family-friendly event for those looking to extend their summer and join the community in coming together to honor heroes with an unforgettable patriotic event. For those about to rock, Hard Rock Atlantic City salutes you!

