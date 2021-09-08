Colonoscopy Devices Market Records a CAGR of 5.06% during 2021-2025|Technavio

Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare industry is likely to witness positive impact during the forecast period.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Recognizing the existing business model

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

Consis Medical

The company offers next-generation solutions for colonoscopies, which until today have been uncomfortable and often painful procedures. The company offers disposable colonoscopy devices for humans and animals.

COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV

The segment manufactures specialty drugs, generic products, and MMX technology products. The company offers GI Genius is a new AI-enhanced endoscopy aid device for the detection of colorectal lesions during colonoscopy.

Getinge AB

The company offers colonoscopy devices products such as ED-Flow and ED-Flow single door.

Colonoscopy Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Colonoscopy devices market is segmented as below:

Type

Video Colonoscopy Devices



Fiberoptic Colonoscopy Devices

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The colonoscopy devices market is driven by technological advancements, increasing guidelines from healthcare organizations, and the popularity of Myocardial Infarction (MI) procedures. In addition, other factors such as the emergence of virtual colonoscopy devices, growing focus toward the development of disposable colonoscopes, and increase in research activities are expected to trigger the colonoscopy devices market toward witnessing a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period.

