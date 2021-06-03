Color Detection Sensor Market to see $ 812.04 Mn growth during 2021-2025 | Key Vendor Insights, Major Drivers, and Forecast Through 2025 | Technavio

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Color Detection Sensor Market Participants:

Banner Engineering Corp.

The company offers Photoelectric QCM50 high-performance color detection sensor series.

Baumer Holding AG

The company offers various color detection sensors such as laser differential sensors, small laser contrast sensors, laser contrast sensors with additional analog output, white light contrast sensors, and sensors LOGIPAL.

EMX Industries Inc.

The company offers various color detection sensors such as ColorMax-1000.

Color Detection Sensor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Color detection sensor market is segmented as below:

End-user

Food And Beverage



Packaging



Consumer Electronics



Pharmaceutical



Others

Type

Color Sensors



Luminescence Sensors



Contrast Sensors



Brightness Sensors

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

The color detection sensor market is driven by the growing penetration of automation across various industries. In addition, the increasing focus on reducing road accidents are expected to trigger the color detection sensor market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

