Color Outside the Lines with Epson on National Coloring Book Day

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The simple act of coloring can transport the mind and bring a nostalgic feeling of simpler childhood days. Similar to other hobbies, the artistic pastime has the ability to refocus attention, relax the brain, provide an avenue to express creativity, and bring peace and clarity in the moment. Over recent years, there has been a surge in the popularity of adult coloring books focused-on stress reducing designs, such as mandalas, to comic book and whimsical characters. This year on National Coloring Book Day, August 2, spend the day unwinding with crayons, colored pencils or markers, and create personal masterpieces from designs found in a bound book, an online template or from your personal photos.

"Coloring is a pastime for a wide range of ages. It keeps kids occupied and adult minds at ease while encouraging imaginative thoughts," said Haol Yao, product manager, Consumer Imaging, Epson America. "With Epson EcoTank® printers, spark inspiration by printing coloring book pages or create personalized pages from photos on your phone with the Epson Creative Print app without worrying about running out of ink."

Epson suggests tips to celebrate National Coloring Book Day:

There is a plethora of coloring book templates online ranging from simple cartoon characters to intricate mandalas, and adventurous comics to relaxing landscapes. Take a few minutes to find what best suits the day and print coloring pages for the whole family with an Epson EcoTank Supertank printer, like the EcoTank ET-2760. The cartridge-free all-in-one with easy-to-fill, supersized ink tanks provides up to two years of ink with the included or each replacement ink set, enough ink to print 6,000 pages, so families don't need to worry about running out of ink. Customize Coloring Pages: Customizing coloring book pages is fun for all ages. Using the Epson Creative Print mobile app, for Android TM and iPhone ® devices, turn personal photos into coloring book templates and print from the EcoTank ET-2760 or other compatible Epson printers. With the Creative Print app, simply select the image you wish to color, determine the contrast of the image outlines, and print. Imagine, letting kids color photos of themselves or their favorite stuffed animal while simultaneously coloring a beloved photo from a favorite vacation. The Epson Creative Print app is available for free download at Google Play TM or the Apple ® App Store .

To learn more about the EcoTank ET-2760, visit: https://epson.com/ecotank-ink-tank-printers. For additional information on the Epson Creative Print app and compatible Epson printers, visit: https://epson.com/epson-connect-wireless-printing-creative-print-app.

