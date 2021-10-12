Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Creates Live Musical, Bringing Virtual World to the Offline Stage

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as "Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, announces a collaborative effort with musicians, music producers, and screenwriters from around the world, to create a global "virtual world" live musical.

The musical led by Color Star this time is themed "Dream", and it will bring together renowned artists from around the world to jointly create a new type of innovative, situational musical. It will deviate from the traditional theater-style performance by fully utilizing an impromptu performance model, and involving the participation of all audiences, who will also become "actors". Furthermore, all scenes will be prop scenes, with the background and fixed props independently created in the form of non-fungible token (NFT). The director's script will be revised on-site based on live interaction and input from the audience, thus ensuring that every performance will have a unique beginning and ending. This is a brand new way of presenting live musicals developed by Color Star. The musical will also be exclusively live broadcasted on the Company's celebrity interactive platform, Color Star app.

Mr. Basil Wilson, CEO of Color Star, commented: "We are committed to creating new art forms and combining these artistic works with the use of technology. The innovative, situational musical, "Dream", which we created this time, will be a bold attempt and breakthrough for us. The theme of the musical will change depending on the country where it is performing and the age of the participating audiences. We hope that through this type of situational performance, the audiences can immerse themselves in a new kind of life experience, just like in the online virtual world that Color Star has created. These types of 'virtual' real life experiences will allow more people to have an intuitive and personal understanding of the offline virtual world."

The Company expects to launch the live musical performances this December, with tentatively scheduled locations in Dubai (UAE), New York (USA), and Seoul (South Korea), among others to be confirmed. At present, the collaborating artists are undergoing intense rehearsals and the second phase of creating this live musical. Color Star will also incorporate advanced technology in the production of the musical, where the combination of visual, sound, and audio technologies will introduce a new level of entertainment experience and bring immense artistic enjoyment to global audiences.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com

