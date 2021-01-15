Coloradans Prep for Virtual Celebration as Governor Polis Proclaims Jan. 24-Jan. 30 "Colorado School Choice Week"

DENVER, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Jared Polis' recent recognition of Jan. 24-Jan. 30 as Colorado School Choice Week marks the eighth time in ten years that the state's governor has proclaimed the Week. Around the country, National School Choice Week raises awareness about opportunity in K-12 education, encouraging information-sharing and celebration of learning options.

This year, parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 499 virtual or socially-distanced activities across the state of Colorado, including a car parade, a drive-in movie screening, and virtual events. These activities aim to spark conversations about the educational opportunities families have, or want to have.

More than 33,000 virtual or socially-distanced events have been independently planned for the week nationwide, attesting to parents' enduring commitment to seeking flexible choices for their children.

"This Week is a reminder that we can work toward a future where every child is challenged and inspired by their education," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We wish Coloradans a very happy National School Choice Week and thank Gov. Polis for his recognition."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/colorado .

SOURCE National School Choice Week

