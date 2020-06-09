Colorado Classic plans for 'Made for TV' model for August race

DENVER, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Colorado Classic® presented by VF Corporation today shared an intention to continue their August race with a revised, 'Made for TV Streaming' model.

With a new format that limits the gathering of crowds and prioritizes the safety of riders, host communities and staff, the race organizers feel optimistic that America's premier all-women's professional road cycling race could successfully continue August 27-30, 2020 — pending approval from the State, county and city health departments.

"An event cancellation or postponement was explored, but as a last resort. And while it would be the easiest thing to do, we feel a strong commitment to the athletes, the communities and our partners. We feel that the athletes need something positive to work towards and we want to be that glimmer of hope for both the peloton and the citizens of the communities in which we race," said Lucy Diaz, CEO of the RPM Events Group, LLC.

"We aim to create an opportunity for world-class competition in an environment that best supports the health and wellbeing of riders and staff. We are working closely with State and City organizations, health authorities, and the sports governing bodies to create protocols and processes that ensure the health and safety for everyone."

At the center of the new format is their innovative live streaming model . Premiered with much success last year, Colorado Classic has further enhanced their broadcast during this crisis. The event will provide free start-to-finish coverage distributed by dozens of outlets world-wide with new features such as immersive point-of-view cameras, Zoom watch parties, super-fan simulcasts, guest commentators and behind-the-scenes coverage.

The biggest visible change to the 2020 event will be the elimination of all on-site ancillary activities and Start/Finish Expo Festivals to dissuade crowd gathering.

Additionally, race organizers are revising some of the race routes to minimize the impact on host communities and the need for public safety officials. In exploring alternate venues and courses in and around Denver, Red Rocks Park has emerged as an exciting potential venue.

As of today, State approval to host the event has not yet been granted but conditions are changing daily. The race organizers are targeting an early July date for the next update release of information and will provide more details to the media at that time.

