Colorado Companies Bounce Back Amid Pandemic due to Digital Advertising

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While many businesses have closed their doors or continue to struggle, some Colorado companies have been able to thrive during the economic downturn by leveraging the power of digital advertising, technology, and education.

Several local media companies were able to educate and advise their advertising clients on strategy and execution, by leveraging support from their technology and service provider AdCellerant. These media companies helped their advertisers regain lost revenue from the COVID pandemic, and in some cases, generate more business than pre-COVID. Their efforts included hosting free educational webinars showcasing the power of digital advertising during a pandemic, providing targeted plans and guides for specific industries focused on recovery, and research focused on industry shifts/changes to stay in front of local customers when it mattered most.

In-person events have essentially become extinct in Colorado due to COVID. The dramatic end caused by Social Distancing guidelines have left many event related businesses without a clear path forward. Unframed Digital, leveraging AdCellerant Digital Services, helped a local arts festival shift their event completely online. Unframed Digital helped by targeting over 200,000 people's mobile devices, promoting the now "online" event, leading to a huge boost in website traffic as well as generating a new online revenue stream for everyone involved. The festival was able to recoup business that would have otherwise been completely lost due to the pandemic.

Two other media companies leveraging AdCellerant Digital Services were able to generate traction for multiple schools by delivering a multi-channel digital marketing strategy aimed at increasing awareness and engagement at 4 different school locations resulting in a significant amount of foot traffic. Driving foot traffic during a national shutdown was nearly impossible before these local media organizations stepped in to help.

Not only have local businesses seen success from the help of partners and AdCellerant, but so have the local media agencies themselves. "BCI Media Services has seen revenue growth in March and April of 2020. This has been largely due to a great team, and people that have chosen to find opportunities in the chaos. A significant impact in this has been our relationship with AdCellerant," says Director of Digital Sales Ben Sorensen. He goes on to say "Additionally, the AdCellerant team has been great with the RFP (request for proposal) process, and we have had brainstorming and strategy calls for potential clients; this has led to closing new sales and increasing existing campaigns. BCI has historically been successful because when our clients grow, we grow- and AdCellerant has fit into that equation perfectly. By the results-driven, customer first shared approach, all parties have benefited greatly."

While based in Denver, CO, AdCellerant partners with media companies across the country, and even in the hardest-hit regions AdCellerant Partners are seeing success. During the first 6 months of their partnership, one partner realized $672,000 in retail revenue for their organization. In the second six months of the partnership, they achieved $1.16 Million in revenue, including during the first 3 months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brock Berry, CEO and Co-Founder explains, "It is more important than ever for our local business community to unite and work together addressing the headwinds created by COVID. We completely shifted our team of 90 to focus on helping media companies and their advertisers find creative ways to restart their economic engines."

AdCellerant's core business model focuses on providing digital advertising solutions to small and medium-sized businesses through white-label channel sales partners. Brock Berry, AdCellerant's CEO and co-founder explains, "Our partners and their small business advertisers have been affected by COVID-19 in unprecedented ways. Our entire focus is on helping create sustainable business models that have social distancing as the centerpiece."

When local businesses succeed, local economies succeed. It is the mission of AdCellerant and its partners to apply their digital marketing expertise to further the success of local businesses and the communities they serve.

