Colorado For All: An Inclusive State Welcoming Travel Experiences for Everyone

Explore Colorado's Rich Cultural Heritage, Past and Present:

Black American West Museum & Heritage Center, Denver : Located in the historically black neighborhood of Five Points, the Black American West Museum features exhibits, events, a gift shop and rental space.

Canyon of the Ancients National Monument , Dolores: This monument contains the highest known density of archaeological sites in the U.S. 6,000 ancient sites, including cliff dwellings, villages and rock art.

Indigenous Roots LLC , Weston: Indigenous Roots offers an authentic living history immersion experience that includes educational offerings on history, human geography, sustainability and cultural anthropology from a Native American perspective.

Latino Outdoors Colorado Chapter , Statewide: Latino Outdoors works to inspire, connect and engage Latino communities in the outdoors. The group organizes outdoor recreation experiences, and promotes conservation and recreation across the state.

Adventures for People of All Abilities:

Adaptive Sports Center, Crested Butte : This therapeutic recreation program operates year-round and offers a range of adaptive activities including mountain biking, skiing, ice climbing and kayaking.

Experience Colorado's National Parks Via Wheelchair: Guests can use special sand wheelchairs for exploring the famous dunes at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve , and there are nearly a half dozen wheelchair-accessible trails in Rocky Mountain National Park .

Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame , Colorado Springs: The first and only U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame will open in Colorado Springs in spring 2020 and will be the most accessible museum in the world.

Visit Colorado's State Parks : CPW offers the Columbine Pass, which provides reduced park entrance fees to Colorado residents with different abilities. It offers accessible fishing locations and offers people with disabilities hunting accommodations.

LGBTQ-Welcoming Experiences:

Aspen Gay Ski Week, Jan. 12-19, 2020 : This weeklong celebration has events both on and off the slopes including comedy shows, retro pool dance parties, the legendary downhill costume contest.

Breck Pride, April 1-5, 2020 : Breckenridge celebrates Breck Pride in April with a color run, daily après events, a beer festival, live music and drag queen bingo.

Big Gay Raft Trip, Glenwood Springs : The Big Gay Raft Trip is held twice each summer. Each weekend trip offers a full day of rafting, including lunch, welcome parties, happy hours, friendship dinners at various restaurants and a Sunday brunch.

Denver PrideFest, June 20-21, 2020 : Denver PrideFest offerings include the annual PRIDE5K, health and wellness booths, shopping, live music and the Denver Pride Parade.

Outdoor Experiences that Cater to Women:

Chicks Climbing and Skiing, Ouray : Chicks Climbing and Skiing offers courses for women taught exclusively by female instructors and covers a range of topics including avalanche rescue, backcountry skills, ice and rock climbing, skiing and more.

Ski Girls Rock, Vail – Various winter 19/20 dates : Founded by Olympian (and Coloradan) Lindsey Vonn, this ski camp for girls ages 7–14 aims to improve skills, build self-esteem and encourage teamwork in budding athletes.

Timber to Table's Guided Hunts for Women Hunters, Hotchkiss: This hunting guide service offers guided experiences specific to women who want to hunt for the first time.

Women's Ski Camp, Steamboat Springs – Jan. 7 - 9, Feb. 4 - 6, March 3 - 5, 2020 : Hosted by Olympic skiers, these retreats place equal emphasis on camaraderie and sport. It includes group breakfasts, lunches and cocktail parties, and seminars with inspiring speakers.

