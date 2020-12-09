Colorado Generosity Breaks Giving Record with $50 Million Raised on Colorado Gives Day

ARVADA, Colo., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado donors raised a whopping $50,050,610 for local nonprofits on Colorado Gives Day, breaking all records and expectations.

"My heart is overflowing today with gratitude and pride," said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Community First Foundation. "We live in an amazing state and this proves once again how committed we are to showing up and helping our communities thrive. Colorado nonprofits work hard to keep our neighborhoods well and vibrant, and yesterday Colorado showed up for them. Thank you!"

Colorado Gives Day is a 24-hour statewide movement celebrating and increasing philanthropy in Colorado through online giving. Presented by Community First Foundation and FirstBank, Colorado Gives Day is powered by ColoradoGives.org, a year-round, online giving website hyper-focused on supporting 2,900 local nonprofits. It is one of the most successful events of its kind in the nation. Since its inception in 2010, and including yesterday's giving, the event has raised more than $307 million for Colorado's nonprofits.

"Considering the hardships we've all endured this year, it's humbling to see over $50 million raised for Colorado nonprofits," said Brian Larson, FirstBank Regional President. "We're grateful for each and every donor who selflessly gave, and are reminded once again why we're lucky to call Colorado home."

For many nonprofits, Colorado Gives Day is an essential fundraising event that fuels their work year-round. This year, with COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of fundraising events and in-person gatherings, the virtual, online giving event triumphed to boost nonprofit fundraising efforts.

Donors literally gave around the clock, with Geneva Glen Camp, Inc. receiving the first gift at 12:01 a.m., and American Red Cross receiving the final donation at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Fun facts:

More than 225,440 donations were made to 2,828 organizations.

Amounts ranged from $5 - $200,000 .

- . 23,214 donations were made in honor or memory of someone, totaling $4,599,054 .

. More than $1.6M raised from over 58,000 donations specifically of $50 or less (collective impact!)

raised from over 58,000 donations specifically of or less (collective impact!) The average donation was $221 .

. 1,363 individual fundraiser pages received donations, totaling more than $2.6 million .

. The top 3 categories receiving nonprofits were 1) Human Services, 2) Animal-Related, and 3) Arts, Culture & Humanities

64,381 donations were $50 or less and contributed $1,765,594.23

ColoradoGives.org is a year-round online giving tool where people can donate anytime. Nonprofits wishing to participate in the 2021 Colorado Gives Day can sign up beginning March 1, 2021.

About Community First Foundation

Community First Foundation strives to connect ideas, people and resources to create lasting community solutions. Since 1975, we've been dedicated to listening to all voices, sharing big ideas, and co-creating innovative strategies. We help donors with philanthropic planning, support nonprofits with grants and resources, and build resilient and thriving communities through connection.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in Colorado in 1963. Today, the bank maintains more than $20 billion in assets and operates more than 110 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of checking accounts, savings accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, and a full range of commercial banking services, including financing, treasury management and deposit accounts. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a leader in corporate philanthropy, contributing nearly $70 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank's success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. Member FDIC.

Beth McConkey, 720.898.5919

[email protected]

Jake Holtrop, 713-205-0126

[email protected]

SOURCE Community First Foundation

Related Links

http://www.communityfirstfoundation.org

