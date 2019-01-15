Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer Anywhere in Colorado to Call Them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst A Leading National Expert on Compensation Claims

DENVER, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to a US Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Colorado or their family to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to Erik Karst one of the nation's leading mesothelioma lawyers and the founding partner of the law firm Karst von Oiste.

Asbestos Warning Sign Colorado Mesothelioma

If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer would like to receive the very best possible mesothelioma financial compensation it is vital-they retain the services of one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys who exclusively handles mesothelioma-asbestos lung cancer compensation claims on a full-time basis and on a nationwide basis. It is for this reason the Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed and recommends attorney Erik Karst and his law firm partners at the law firm of Karst von Oiste as the group would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. http://Colorado.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center, "When it comes to mesothelioma compensation for a US Navy Veteran, it is incredibly vital the attorney you hire has years of experience with Navy Veteran mesothelioma or asbestos exposure financial compensation claims. Hiring a local car-accident attorney or personal-injury attorneys to handle a complex mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer claim could have disastrous results as we would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303. It is for this reason we offer direct access to mesothelioma attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center has extensive experience helping US Navy Veterans who were stationed at navy bases in the following locations:

Norfolk, Virginia

New London, Connecticut

San Diego, California

Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

Mayport, Florida

Charleston, South Carolina

Kings Bay, Georgia

Bangor, Washington

For a listing of all former and current US Navy ships, please refer to the US Navy's website that addresses these topics. http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp

The Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed anywhere in Colorado including communities such as Denver, Colorado Springs, Golden Leadville, Brighton, Durango, or Parker.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Colorado the Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital: The University of Colorado Cancer Center for diagnosed victims in the Centennial State or the victim's family: http://www.ucdenver.edu/academics/colleges/medicalschool/centers/cancercenter/Pages/ CancerCenter.aspx.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Colorado include US Navy Veterans, civilian workers for the Department of Defense, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, miners, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen in Colorado.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including Colorado. http://Colorado.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

Media contact:

Michael Thomas

208371@email4pr.com

800-714-0303

SOURCE Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center