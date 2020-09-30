Colorado Pain Care Opens New Practice in Castle Rock, CO

DENVER, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado Pain Care is proud to announce they have opened a new practice location in Castle Rock, Colorado. This location will join the existing CPC practice sites in Denver, Golden and Lakewood.

The award-winning team of pain specialists at Colorado Pain Care operate on the principles and promise of H.O.P.E. - honest, objective, personalized, and empathetic care. Colorado Pain Care provides comprehensive treatments for chronic and acute pain using state-of-the-art techniques and diagnostics, as well as evaluations and follow-up care for a variety of pain conditions.

Co-founder and CEO of Colorado Pain Care, Dr. Robert Moghim states, "We are extremely fortunate to spread the H.O.P.E. mission with the expansion of Colorado Pain Care into Castle Rock. We believe that our multimodal focused approach to managing pain has changed so many lives for the better. We look forward to serving the community and providing hope for those suffering."

