Colorado Politics Adds Staff, Expands Focus on Denver Politics

DENVER, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Media Group announced today the expansion of weekly magazine Colorado Politics and its online news channel, ColoradoPolitics.com, to include coverage on politics, policy issues and elections in the City and County of Denver. With Colorado Politics already serving a politically-savvy audience statewide, the move aims to better meet the needs of its significant readership residing in the Denver metro area.

As part of the expanded editorial focus, Colorado Politics announced that veteran Denver editor Neil Westergaard will contribute a regular column on the city. Westergaard is the highly lauded former editor of the Denver Business Journal and The Denver Post.

And Colorado Politics also has hired another seasoned journalist, John C. Ensslin, to cover Denver politics, government and civic affairs.

Ensslin was a reporter for the former Rocky Mountain News in Denver for 25 years and also has reported for The Gazette in Colorado Springs and news outlets in New Jersey and New York. He is a former national president of the Society of Professional Journalists. Ensslin will focus on policy issues of greatest importance to the Mile High City.

"At Colorado Politics, our mission has been to provide award-winning coverage of state politics and policy, and that will continue. But in today's challenged media environment, our readers are in desperate need of in-depth, insightful reporting on the city of Denver, its government, its politics and its issues. Now, Colorado Politics is making moves to be the city's go-to news source for Denver news that matters to our audience," said Mark Harden, managing editor of Colorado Politics.

Beginning with the March 30 issue, the magazine will add a new, multi-page "Focus on Denver" section that will cover Denver politics and policy. A new Denver section will also be added to ColoradoPolitics.com, and Denver news will be featured in e-newsletters twice each weekday.

"Adding Neil and John to our team will be instrumental in broadening Colorado Politics' coverage and positioning us to serve as a much-needed watchdog in the Denver area," added Harden.

"It's the perfect match," said Gazette Editor-in-Chief Vince Bzdek, who oversees the Colorado Politics editorial operation as well, "one of the country's most dynamic cities, chronicled by two of that city's most dynamic, seasoned journalists. Get ready to understand the larger forces driving Denver – and the major players behind those forces – in a whole new way."

