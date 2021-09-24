Colorado Recognizes Clean Energy Week 2021

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis has issued a proclamation recognizing September 20-24, 2021 as Clean Energy Week in the state in conjunction with the fifth annual National Clean Energy Week (NCEW).

Last year, Governor Polis, along with more than half of the nation's governors, signed proclamations officially recognizing Clean Energy Weeks in their respective states. In his 2021 proclamation, the Governor cites that the clean energy sector has been a key driver of economic growth in Colorado in recent years, with nearly 60,000 clean energy jobs throughout the state.

"Thank you, Governor Polis for recognizing the important role that clean energy plays in addressing Colorado's economic and energy needs through your Clean Energy Week proclamation," said Heather Reams, chair of NCEW and executive director of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES). "Today, 85 percent of greenhouse gas emissions are created outside of the United States. This means that U.S. energy and climate policy must foster innovation and commercialization pathways that work as well for Colorado as they do for India. The fifth annual NCEW and the Policy Makers Symposium will provide a bipartisan platform to learn more about what is ahead for clean energy and build the necessary bridges between policy, finance, and innovation to make strides in this critical area."

"Across Colorado, clean and readily abundant forms of energy are powering more homes and businesses than ever before," said Governor Polis in his proclamation. "Colorado is now among the top 10 states for jobs in three sectors: 3rd in wind energy, 9th in bioenergy, and 6th in overall renewable energy."

Founded in 2017, NCEW brings together government officials, industry associations, businesses, non-profits, and advocates in the clean energy space for events in Washington, D.C., and across America. The weeklong recognition honors the clean energy sector's contributions to America's economic strength while reducing global emissions. Among the unique programming offered throughout the week, the NCEW Policy Makers Symposium will convene lawmakers, energy advocates, and private sector leaders for enlightening and influential clean energy and climate policy discussions.

Additional information about NCEW—including sponsorship opportunities, in-person events, examples of how businesses and communities can show their support, and registration for the Policy Makers Symposium—is available at https://nationalcleanenergyweek.org/.

