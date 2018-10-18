Colorado Solar Energy Industries Association Names Its First President & CEO

DENVER, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colorado Solar Energy Industries Association (COSEIA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Kruger as its new President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

"I'm overjoyed to join COSEIA and the Colorado solar and energy storage industries. With the great strides made over the last several years, and the continued industry-wide price reductions, the market in Colorado will expand dramatically in the coming years," said Kruger.



Kruger was previously the Director of Communications for the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) in Washington, DC. He oversaw all public communications for the organization, including public speaking engagements, research reports and the annual SEPA Power Players Awards program. Kruger has relocated to Denver to join COSEIA.



Prior to joining SEPA, Kruger was the Deputy Director of Communications for the U.S. Department of Commerce under the Obama Administration. He also served on the communications staff for the U.S. House of Representatives Education and Labor Committee.



Kruger earned a Master of Arts in Education and Social Justice from the University of London and a Bachelor of Arts in History from Western Washington University.



"As COSEIA conducted its national search for the trade association's next executive leader, Mike stood out for his vision, leadership qualities and excitement for the Colorado solar and energy storage markets," says Taylor Henderson, Board Chair of COSEIA. "COSEIA's Board wanted a leader who will be an ardent advocate for the Colorado's 500+ companies and 7,000+ employees working across the solar and energy storage industries. Mike fits the build with his experience and the drive necessary to guide COSEIA through the transformation of the State's electric power sector, and to ensure that Colorado's homeowners and businesses have access to the most affordable electricity of all - clean electricity."



Established in 1989, the Colorado Solar Energy Industries Association (COSEIA) is the award-winning trade association leading Colorado's solar and storage industries. COSEIA represents the 7,000+ employees of the more than 500 companies across Colorado's wide range of solar and energy storage-related businesses including manufacturers, distributors, dealers, installers, integrators, financiers, developers, utilities, entrepreneurs, educators and others.

