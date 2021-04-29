Colorado Springs Oral and Facial Surgery announces the move of its office into a brand new state-of-the-art facility.

"The patients that come into our office are our neighbors and our friends, and often have serious dental needs that we are uniquely skilled to treat" shared Dr. Matthew Steuer. "We are excited to welcome our patients to our beautiful and expanded new office."

"Our new location allows us to treat more patients in a modern, comfortable, state-of the-art environment," added Dr. Nathan Ringer. "The entire team is committed to providing the most advanced specialized oral surgery care for our patients and the community."

Colorado Springs Oral and Facial Surgery offers an extensive array of complex surgical dental care treatments, ranging from common wisdom tooth removal, bone grafting and dental implants, to corrective jaw surgery and facial trauma. The new office was personally designed with patient needs in mind – from large windows for natural sunlight to décor featuring local artists to the most cutting-edge instruments and technologies. One such example is combining the capabilities of a Cone Beam scanner with an in office 3D printer, allowing the team to perform complex surgeries ranging from dental implant placement to Jaw repositioning surgeries, quickly and precisely.

About Colorado Springs Oral and Facial Surgery

Colorado Springs Oral and Facial Surgery is led by a team of highly skilled and board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons, Drs. Matthew Steuer, Nathan Ringer, Eric Ringer and Ben Bailey. It is one of the fastest-growing specialty dental practices in Colorado Springs. With attention to detail and a dedication to providing the highest level of care, this exceptional team of surgeons is proud to serve patients of all ages in Colorado Springs and the surrounding area.

