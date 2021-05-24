ColoradoBiz Names Jon Haubert Publisher

DENVER, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coloradobiz announced today that it has named Jon Haubert, founder and managing partner of H.B. Legacy Media, as its new publisher. Coloradobiz is the only statewide print publication dedicated to coverage of the Colorado economy, business, finance, technology industries and the leaders behind them.

"Our readers are affluent, influential and active in their communities, and I'm proud of the product we have continued to deliver for nearly 50 years," said Dan Wiesner, owner of ColoradoBiz parent company WiesnerMedia.

"ColoradoBiz has proven to be a vital resource to the business community in good times and in bad, and those driving the economic success of our state rely on us. Jon will be a tremendous asset and fit in perfectly with our talented team. In our continued commitment to deliver stories showcasing top companies, business leaders, entrepreneurs and young professionals making their mark, Coloradobiz will be well-served with Jon as our new publisher. He's proven that he holds that right mix of thought-provoking story ideas, businesses and people to profile, and the advertising support needed to maintain business operations that any successful magazine needs not only to survive, but to thrive," Wiesner said.

Haubert launched his first advisory and consulting business in 2007 and has since built H.B. Legacy Media into a successful strategic communications firm designed to tackle complex and difficult-to-message topics. He has more than 15 years of government and public affairs experience and specializes in media relations management, custom media projects and promotion of client interests primarily based in energy and natural resource industries that collectively contribute $25 billion to the Colorado economy according to Metro Denver EDC.

In its 48-year history, Coloradobiz has successfully integrated the power of print and digital media, while harnessing strategic partnerships and events. Surveys indicate 85% of Coloradobiz readers identify themselves as holding C-suite level, leadership positions, and 82% represent small or mid-sized companies, including influencers from every sector of Colorado's economy. According to Magazine Media, households with the largest financial assets prefer magazines over other media, and 95% of U.S. adults read magazines.

In addition to its eNewsletters, exclusive interviews, content and networking events, Coloradobiz is known for special issues such as Best of Colorado, Top Company and Top Women in Business. Every year, ColoradoBiz performs extensive research, collects industry data and facilitates reader voting to produce various business rankings.

As publisher, Haubert will be responsible for managing Coloradobiz's business operations and ensuring the magazine is an editorial and commercial success. He replaces Sylvia Harmon, who served as publisher for the last 12 years. Haubert will maintain his media consulting business though H.B. Legacy Media and continue to serve clients' communications and earned media needs.

About Coloradobiz

ColoradoBiz magazine has been the authoritative voice of businesses statewide since 1973. In print and online, its mission is to inform and engage readers with coverage of the people, trends, issues and enterprises impacting Colorado's business landscape. In addition, individual and company standouts are recognized through numerous awards programs and performance-based lists. Learn more at cobizmag.com.

