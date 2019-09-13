Colorado's Best Drinks (CBD) & DRAM Apothecary Bring Broad Spectrum Hemp to Coors' Portfolio of Suppliers

DENVER, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado's Best Drinks & DRAM Apothecary join Coors Distributing Company's list of suppliers, officially marking Coors' entrance into the burgeoning hemp space with the addition of these two fellow Colorado born brands. Colorado's Best Drinks & DRAM Apothecary offer the benefits of broad spectrum hemp extract without artificial additives and debut new beverage alternatives to Coors' list of premium suppliers.

DRAM

Jennifer DeGraff, Director of Marketing, Coors Distributing Company shares that, "We are very excited to add Colorado's Best Drinks and DRAM to our portfolio, giving us the ability to offer amazing CBD hemp products to retailers and consumers in the Denver Metro area. We see a big demand for high quality and unique products in the non-alcoholic space and we think Colorado's Best Drinks and Dram are the perfect solution to fill that consumer demand. While both brands are locally produced and focus on using high quality ingredients to deliver superior tasting products that stand out above competition, they each have relevant and unique brand propositions to fulfill varying consumer demands."

Colorado's Best Drinks (CBD) offers a full line of sparkling beverages infused with broad spectrum hemp extract. Each flavor – Black Cherry, Cola, Ginger Ale, Lemonade, and Root Beer – is crafted with just five ingredients: sparkling water, organic agave nectar, natural flavors, non-GMO citric acid, and broad spectrum hemp extract. Even better, each 12oz BPA free can contains only 100 calories and are all vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and free of sodium and preservatives.

DRAM Apothecary offers adaptogenic sparkling waters infused with broad spectrum hemp extract. Handcrafted in the Rocky Mountains, these zero calorie, hemp infused, sparkling waters are thoughtfully made from select powerful herbs and organic plants. Flavors include Gingergrass, Lemongrass, and Beauty Bubbles. In addition to the hemp infused waters, DRAM also offers elevated, all natural, sugar free, zero calorie sparkling waters in three great flavors: Citrus & Blossoms, Cardamom & Black Tea, and Lavender & Lemon Balm.

"We are thrilled about the partnership with Coors Distributing Company for many reasons," says Moose Koons, co-founder of Colorado's Best Drinks. "We have worked hard to create the best possible product for our customers and are proud that Sparkling CBD has gotten the recognition it deserves and a stamp of approval from one of the best beverage companies in the world. Secondly, we are excited for what this does for the legitimacy of the hemp industry as a whole. We believe in the power of hemp and know that an endorsement from a great company like Coors Distributing Company will help bring the highest quality hemp beverages to more customers."

Coors Distributing Company will began selling both products on September 11th and will make their first deliveries to retailers on September 13th.

Website: https://sparklingcbd.com

https://dramapothecary.com

